Cinnamon FOT discusses the The Future of Wellness

The second edition of the Cinnamon Future of Tourism Summit - Virtual Conference will be held on 16th June 2020 on the theme The Transforming Interface of Wellness Tourism. The conference will be on Facebook Live with speakers Ingo Schweder, CEO & Founder – GOCO Hospitality, Asoka Hettigoda, Managing Director – Siddhalepa Group and Katherine Droga – Founder, Droga and Co., moderated by Dileep Mudadeniya – Head of Brand Marketing, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts & Vice President, John Keells Group.





The panelists who are knowledge experts in the field will discuss and deliberate their views on the emerging trend of Wellness Tourism in Sri Lanka post COVID 19. The global pandemic has created new challenges and resulted in new opportunities and collaborations in the field of wellness. The discussion will also include how wellness has changed travel: airports, airlines & lodging, the necessity to understand the wellness consumer, the relationship between wellness and hospitality and the ways in which hospitality businesses can optimize in the wellness space post COVID 19.





The growing popularity of wellness tourism has seen it branching through many niches from nature emersion to sound healing and wellness sabbaticals. The industry has looked promising, with many people turning to health and wellbeing as a priority. However, the recent events relating to COVID 19 have given this industry a different turn, opening new opportunities to reach this growing segment. The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) estimated that wellness tourism was growing more than twice as fast as general tourism. According to a Global Newswire report, demand from millennials is promising with growth potential in urban wellness which includes spas in cities and towns.





The Cinnamon Future of Tourism virtual conference takes on this timely theme to gain insight into the health and wellness tourism in Sri Lanka segment, understanding the competitive advantage, key traveler types, and wellness facilities operators can look to attract. Furthermore, areas of discussion will expand to Ayurveda – the relationship to wellness, the ways to make it relevant with millennials and even the strategies to promote Sri Lankan wellness and Ayurveda.





Commenting on the second edition of the FOT virtual conference, Dileep Mudadeniya, Vice President John Keells Holdings, Head of Brand Marketing Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts and CEO Cinnamon Life Mall stated – “The world is resetting with wellness in the forefront of tourism. The FOT Virtual Conference will discuss trends and predictions in wellness post COVID 19, the future of holistic wellness and the resurgence of Ayurveda, and how wellness brands and hotels can collaborate to launch interesting services and reach new customers.”





Cinnamon Future of Tourism – Virtual Conference 2020, will be held on 16th June 2020, 3.00 – 4.00 PM on Facebook Live. Please register on www.futureoftourism.co or contact 71 7118111 for inquiries.





Cinnamon Future of Tourism 2020 is in partnership with Xiteb as the Official Digital Partner.



