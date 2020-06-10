Criminal Negligence of US Authorities

The White Supremacists are the individuals and the groups that believe in the supremacy of the white race. They oppose immigration and advocate the expulsion of the non-whites from the country.





by Ali Sukhanver





As a nation, if the Americans were narrow-minded and prejudiced with reference to the racial discrimination; Barack Obama would never have been elected the President of USA. At individual or personal level this discrimination does exist in a very harsh rather rigid way but this attitude is very common all over the world in almost all countries. So same is the situation in America too; some of the Whites dislike rather hate the Blacks and vice versa. A report on racism in America says, “Racism in the United States has existed since the colonial era, when white Americans were given legally or socially sanctioned privileges and rights while these same rights were denied to other races and minorities. European Americans—particularly affluent white Anglo-Saxon Protestants—enjoyed exclusive privileges in matters of education, immigration, voting rights, citizenship, land acquisition, and criminal procedure throughout American history.”









In other words, it could be said that racial hatred and disliking is a part of the American society but education, scientific advancement, technical achievement and an overall superiority of the American people in the field of economy has simply buried these negative passion somewhere in the depth not so deep. In spite of the fact that these riots have a lot of hidden positivity too but at the same time they have simply peeled off the widely honoured mask of decency, politeness and civility from the face of the American society. Certainly the countries which have been ranking the US as their god-father with a never-declining ultimate authority will have to review their point of view now.





After the murder of a black man in police custody, the recent reaction of the American people has proved another thing also; in a state of aggression and anger, all the nations behave in the same way. The same burning of police vehicles, looting of shops, raising of slogans, attempt of trespassing the official residences of President Trump and an overall lawlessness could be observed there which we have observed in Pakistan, India and in so many other countries so many times. Is all this agitation simply a protest against the murder of a Black American or it is a reaction against police brutality; if George Floyd were not a black man and if the policeman were not a white-man, would the people have reacted in the same way; these questions are also very important. And above all is the question; would things have proceeded the same way if 2020 were not the election year and if Mr. Donald Trump was not the President.





Surely the story behind seems somewhat different. The Trump Administration is openly blaming that Far-Left Extremists are airing and fueling the protests against murder of George Floyd. In an interview with some media group, Attorney General William Barr said, “Unfortunately, with the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful protest are being hijacked by violent, radical elements.” According to the VOA, there could be four different extremist groups which are trying to add to the intensity of protest. These groups include the White Supremacists, Boogaloo Boys, Antifa and the Anarchists.





The White Supremacists are the individuals and the groups that believe in the supremacy of the white race. They oppose immigration and advocate the expulsion of the non-whites from the country. Many of the members belonging to this group have carried out deadly shootings in recent years; say police reports. They are the people who wish to accelerate a race war just to create an air of fear and fright for the African-Americans. According to Christopher Wray, an FBI Director, most of the FBI's domestic terrorism investigations involve members of this white supremacist group. ‘Boogaloo Boys’ is an anti-government militia movement. They are in fact an online community of pro-gun activists. Though they promote themselves as libertarians fighting tyranny but analysts are of the view that the Boogaloo Boys are just another ‘Edition’ of the White Supremacists. Then comes the Antifa; the anti-fascist movement. “The members of Antifa are far-left activists opposed to neo-Nazis and other extremist groups; it is an extreme anarchist-communist movement’, says the Voice of America in a report. At the very bottom of the list come the Anarchists. They are not a very well organized group but they are there with the only consideration; how to sow chaos. It is also said that the history of the Anarchists dates back to 1901 when an anarchist assassinated William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States. In short when the Trump administration talks of the far-left extremists, it means the fingers are pointing towards all these four groups.





By putting blame on the ‘far-left’ extremists, the Trump administration has, however, admitted that even USA is not free of the extremists and their extremism. Astonishingly for more than two decades, the USA has been admonishing rather reprimanding almost all Muslim countries for their alleged extremism; sometimes punishing them in shape of putting sanctions and sometimes in form of imposing bans of different types on them but it could not keep a vigilant eye on the extremism nurturing inside its own boundaries. This criminal negligence of the US authorities is the actual root cause of the present series of pathetic events and incidents.