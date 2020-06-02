Deceit, thy name is Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh

Look at their audacities while they are in actions!Lying is a completely acceptable tactic used to help Jamaat-e-Islam gain a foothold in local and national level populations.





by Anwar A. Khan







We should remember the 9 months of our bloody struggle in 1971 to liberate Bangladesh from the deadliest Pakistani army and their dreadful local associate, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). We must not forget to revisit JeIand their accomplices. We remember with heavy hearts that in December 1971, they used excessive use of force, in some cases amounting to horrific torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment to send the best intellectuals of Bangladesh to death. This is not an easy legacy to shoulder. Make no mistake, the abomination of JeI is a clear and still danger to Bangladesh. The only question really is whether the government will act decisively now while they can still shape events to destroy JeI like ferocious killing squad, an act that seems increasingly self-obvious.





Where humanity is gone?





DOCTRINE OF DECEPTION, LYING AND RELIGION TRADING





When you see quote like this, it shows that Jamaat-e-Islami is a doctrine of deception, mass killing, arson, looting, raping and revenge, not peace and tolerance.Their policy is to lie, deceive or omit critical truths if they promote the spreading of their so-called philosophy.This is the Jamaati principle of lying for the sake of theirends. Falsehoods are told to prevent denigration of them, to protect them, or to promote their cause using our Holy Religion, Islam. They are lying or making distorted statements to the media and to the people in general claiming that they are an Islamist political party of peace and thus deceive the Muslims to garner their support, and to make them their party men and pretend to be saints.





But the truth is that Jamaat-e-Islam is aso-called religion trade based and criminal organisation that allows lying and deceit as part of their doctrine. Islam promotes honesty, integrity, and love for fellow man, but not they. Deceit is an integral part of them. They allow themselves the option of lying in any communication or negotiation as a tenet of their policy. This deceit is a product of Jamaat-e-Islami teachings of its followers to disrespect Muslims and non-Muslims as they are not worthy of honesty.





Look at their audacities while they are in actions!Lying is a completely acceptable tactic used to help Jamaat-e-Islam gain a foothold in local and national level populations. Any and all unethical behaviours are acceptable to help them gain domination over all people and all other religions.Muslims can’t lie any time. Lies and deception are merely tools to be used to destroy anything that restricts, prevents, or gets in their way of achieving this goal.





There is no iota of truth when Jamaati men say to spread Islam. When dealing with Muslims, what they say is not the issue. The real issue is what they actually mean in their hearts. In other words, it is best to remember their history of past actions rather than to listen to their false promises of peace. Read or try to know what these cruel beasts did to our people during our glorious Liberation War in 1971. To fully understand the danger of Jamaat-e-Islami, you need to have the courage to accept the truth about them.





Every one of their actions was done in the name of Islam. How many times have we heard that they profess peaceful teachings, tolerance, and love? Jamaat-e-Islami is a very real danger to Islam, Muslims, non-Muslims, humanity, the country-Bangladesh, its flag, its security and the like. They propagate only Islam exists in their political party and in their people. How many more examples do you want?How many more examples do you need?The truth is evident for all to see in their actions and reactions.





JAMAAT’S VIOLENCE IS ITS INHERENT POLICY





Islam has not been associated with any sort of violence. But the 1971 days were horrific and tragic days — millions of people were perished in the terrorist attacks by the Jamaati Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces that drove a knife straight into the hearts of the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh. They made brutal blows to our pride and stature.To elucidate the Jamaati men penchant for bloodlust, violence and terrorism, one merely has to consult the historical record. They killed/kill men, women, and children irrespective of ages, at times using terrible torture. The most infamous bloodbaths were committed by them in every nook and corner of the country during our glorious Liberation War in 1971.





Jamaati griffins, in their perilous quest to exterminate anything that’s not Jamaatis from the soil of the-then East Pakistan to establish a state of their own, have systematically carried out a genocidal policy of freedom-loving people and Bangladesh-loving people cleansing all who would be found on their ways.For more than four decades the arrogant, eternally deceitful Jamaati people refused to admit responsibility for the grave misdeeds they committed to the freedom loving people in Bangladesh in 1971.





These ferocious people learned in the great art of deception. Golam Azam was the mastermind of all mass killings, genocide, en-masse rape, blazing of innumerable habitats of human beings. Since our glorious Liberation War, Golam Azam and his gangsters, such as Mollah Nizami, Ali Ahsan Mujahid, Mollah Saidee… have committed a litany of false flag of terror attacks, millions of targeted assassinations, and have murdered tens of thousands of Bangladesh loving people. These historical precedents irrefutably demonstrate that it is certainly within the power of Jamaat-e-Islami in connivance with the Brutal Pakistani crime network to commit mass murder without any repercussions. It is because of their brutal actions, we lost Bangladesh’s best intellectual sons and daughters on or before December 14, 1971 for which every year, we observe 14 December as Martyred Intellectuals Day.





WHERE IN JAMAAT-E- ISLAMI DO YOU FIND PEACE AND TOLERANCE?





In the eyes of Jamaat-e-Islami, if you are not a follower of their own fabricated Islam, then you are not worthy of living. In fact, the practice of other religions is actually forbidden. Freedom of Religion, i.e. the freedom to worship as you please, the very cornerstone of the freedom on which Bangladesh was founded, is nowhere to be found in their doctrine. This is one of the reasons Jamaat-e-Islami is so hated by people of Bangladesh.As usual and right on cue, all of the victims of 1971 and afterwards were non-threatening, unarmed civilians. But they are all Jamaat's favourite and primary targets. Men, women, and children, aged persons, sick persons - it does not matter. Unarmed and not a threat to anyone, they are preferred targets for Jamaati terrorists.





JAMAAT-E-ISLAM IS NAZISM; JAMAAT-E-ISLAM IS JAMAATI-FASCISM





They will chase you everywhere! These are the people that drink blood, and we know that there is no better blood than the blood of people other than them. They will not leave you alone.They committed violent acts of terrorism in the name of Islam in 1971 and they are still on the same violent and anti-Islamic path.Terrorism is everything that Jamaat-e-Islami embraces. These are just more examples proving that these cruel animals have been, are now, and forever will be their excuse for terrorism, killing, arson, looting, raping and so forth.This is the final word of their own Islam: Just believe as they say because they are right only and you are wrong.If you do not live as they say,death is your punishment. Anyone who rejects their beliefs as their own leaves them with no other choice but to kill themin the name of Allah, Islam, and Muhammad(SM) pronouncing “Nara-e-Takbir; Allah-hu Akbar and so forth.”They made/make terrorist attacks on us in the name of Islam. The vast majority of Muslims do not control the direction of Islam. They are not in control of their religion. The terrorists are in control of Islam and the vast majority of Muslims are doing nothing to stop them.





It is these Jamaatis, the bitter enemies of Islam and humanity who systematically slaughteredmillions of our innocent people in 1971. It is these fanatics who committed mass killing, beheaded, murdered. It is the anti-human-beings who teach their young to kill human beings to achieve their purpose. And it is all done in the name of our Holy Religion- Islam, Muhammad (SM), and Almighty Allah.The hard, quantifiable fact is that the peaceful majority of Muslims, the "silent majority", is cowed and extraneous.





Many people think thatJamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Sangha and Shibir as wellas their new killing outfit - ABPwere /are agreat threat to human community. History has shown that they were/ are truly a danger.Remember, these are the people with an extreme Nazi belief system that glorify the killing of others in the name of Islam and they are working at a ferocious pace to acquire their so-called empire.These violent creatures teach their children and their supporters the values of Terrorism and Hate at a young age.This is what they refer to when they speak of teaching Islam, Peace, Love,and Tolerance. This is the past, present, and future of Jamaat-e-Islami.These neo-Nazis were/are not flexible on anything.





YOU CANNOT NEGOTIATE WITH NEONAZIS, JAMAATIFASCIST, OR THEIR TERRORISTS





Where is the Tolerance?Where is the Compassion?Where is the "Religion of Peace"?Tragic are the consequences of Jamaat-e-Islami thoughtand violence that is now and has always been their true face but of course, trading in the name of Islam.They want to kill anyone and everyone that hold different religious views about anything. They oppose freedom and everything else that Bangladesh stands for.Much of Jamaat-e- Islami can be quickly summed up on the following idea - "Accept the life and word of us as the absolute and final Truth or we will kill you."They do not want to help people, they only want to kill people and then they want everyone to believe they only want Peace, Love, and Tolerance for all people. Should we be more insulted because they are lying to us or because they think we are so stupid that we will believe their lies?To Muslims and non-Muslims, it is a death threat. This is just another example of the dishonest nature of Jamaat-e-Islami in its treatment. They say that their Islam is a superior way of life, and then they have to force people to accept their own Islam often under penalty of death.





The destruction was on. The dangers are around for all to see. The signs are everywhere. Take the violent atrocities they also committed in 2013 and early 2015 and also in 2016 in their different other namesfor example.Anyone that believes and advances the theory that Jamaat-e-Islam is a peaceful and tolerant religion is at odds with him/her.Jamaat-e-Islami is like rabies, it turns an ordinary peaceful human being into a dangerous madman or madwoman.These people are truly dangerous and they should not be trusted. They are "EVIL" in every sense of the word.





They will lie, cheat, and kill as a means to achieve their ends. Lying to human beings is an accepted practice for them. They are the real masters of deception. The on-going ICT trials against the war criminals is an another phase of our Liberation War. A war of the free Bangladesh against all of the terror groups is on. This is a war between the good and the bad, between humanity and those who are bloodthirsty. The criminal attack today on innocent civilians in Bangladesh, is a turning point in war against the terrorists belongs to Jamaat-e-Islami and their present murdering squad-Shibir.





Even if the war against terror is long and even if the terror will try to raise its head again there won’t be any room for it in our beloved country, Bangladesh in which terrorists, their assistants and those who send them to be able to find a shelter or a refuge. The fight against terrorists is a firm struggle against the forces of darkness who seek to destroy our liberty and our way of life. I believe that together we can defeat these forces of evil.





When somebody is frivolously pointing their finger at others, loudly and aggressively making accusations and casting blame in every direction other than his/her own, it is usually because that person is guilty of something and is trying to project his/her own guilt onto someone else. This is precisely what the cruel Jamaati people did in 1971 to baffle us from winning Bangladesh and what they always did in the past. Remember, Jamaatis believe that their own Islam is the only true religion, superior to all other religions and beliefs. They also believe there are no innocent people other than Muslims, therefore, killing of innocents is acceptable to Allah as some legitimate form of retribution as they believe they are on a mission with orders directly from Allah to destroy anything they see as a threat or an insult to them.





The bloody legacy of Mawlana Abul Ala Mawdudi, the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and its Bangladesh branch office Ex-Chief Golam Azam and the present kingpin war criminals belong to JeI are constant challenge for anyone living within the borders of Islamic belief and the creation of Bangladesh.We all should take a vow throughout the country to eliminate these evils and devils for their horrific terrorist attacks on our nation in 1971 and afterwards.





Our country and our world will never be the same, and we are only beginning to understand the enormity of the threat and the challenges that lie ahead while we are lawfully giving due punishment to them. Our first and greatest priority must be to recognise that our enemy is evil to the core and, if not deterred, has the means to cause even greater destruction. The people of Bangladesh are looking to the present government to be the beacon of freedom that will take the lead, with support from every corner of the globe, in turning back this enemy. PM Hasina and her Administration have risen to the occasion and we should stand firm with them, offering our full support in the difficult time which may be ahead.

Famous war crimes activist Shahriar Kabir has rightly pointed out, “Jahanara Imam was also able to convey a strong message to the young generation of the country. Those born after 1975 were taught a different, distorted history. The new generation that had not witnessed the Liberation War – the dark generation as we call it- is unfamiliar with the Liberation War or the correct account of history. Jahanara Imam oriented this new generation toward the Liberation War”.I have absolute confidence that if we, the citizens of Bangladesh, led by PM Hasina, marshal the enormous reserves of power at our disposal, harness the steely resolve of a free people, and mobilise our collective will – we shall eradicate this evil from the face of the earth. The time for action is now. Today, the Jamaati terrorists have the will to destroy us, but they do not have the power. There is no doubt that we have the power to crush them. Now we must also show that we have the will.





BANNING OF JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI





The Jamaat-e-Islami is violent enough that it should be banned in Bangladesh in no time, and the remaining members of it should be arrested for their participation in the violent activities to bring about unspeakable sufferings to us and prosecute them lawfully to inflict due punishment. Their all properties should be confiscated to compensate the same to the family members of war victims because of their grave misdeeds in 1971. And these are the dire emergency needs of the hour now.





The writer is an independent political observer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh who writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs.