Pathocracy: The New Global Order

We are aware of the disastrous effects of nuclear weapons, cruise missiles, drones, landmines, cluster bombs, white phosphorus, Agent Orange, depleted uranium, biological and chemical weapons, used by the so-called protectors of the world – the superpowers.





by Zulkifli Nazim





Definition: Pathocracy - A system of government created by a small pathological minority that takes control over a society of normal people (from Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes, by Andrew Lobaczewski).









"Over 400 years ago, the Florentine statesman Niccolo Machiavelli engaged in a profound study of methods used by various rulers to attain power... The findings of Machiavelli and other students of power decree that to obtain power it is essential to ignore the moral laws of man and of God; that promises must be made only with the intention to deceive and to mislead others to sacrifice their own interests; that the most brutal atrocity must be committed as a matter of mere convenience; that friends or allies must be betrayed as matter of course as soon as they have served their purpose. But, it is also decreed that these atrocities must be kept hidden from the common people except only where they are of use to strike terror to the hearts of opponents; that there must be kept up a spurious aspect of benevolence and benefit for the greater number of the people, and even an aspect of humility to gain as much help as possible." [E. C. Knuth in his book "The Empire of the "City"]





Throughout history, psychopaths, sociopaths, narcissists, and assorted antisocial personalities, maladaptive dysfunctional individuals have ruled societies. Psychopaths and sociopaths often exhibit glibness and superficial charm, have a grandiose sense of self-worth, are pathological liars, display extreme narcissism, are deceitful, cunning and manipulative.





These sociopaths exhibit a lack of remorse or guilt and importantly show a callous disregard for the feelings of others. They have no conscience, they lack empathy, and fail to accept responsibility for their actions.





In a competitive world, the people who act immorally, who have no regard for truth, are going to have an advantage over those who play by the rules. The result is that those who achieve positions of power will be the most ruthless, the most sociopathic - the ones without conscience.





In societies run by psychopaths, ambitious individuals and sycophants, who are not clinically psychopathic, are induced to model themselves after powerful psychopaths in order to achieve power.





The result: Psychopaths breed more psychopaths.





In our daily lives, we have first-hand information only about things we experience personally - things we see with our own eyes, hear with our own ears and touch with our own hands which includes the sense of smell as well. We know some other things because they are passed on to us by parents, teachers, friends and individuals and institutions with whom we have personal contact. But, the vast majority of the things we know about our country and about the world are transmitted to us via the media.





Without this contrivance popularly known as the media, we would have little awareness of what goes on beyond our personal experience. The media - the mainstream, corporate, establishment, social media - provide us, almost without exception, with our understanding of the world.





What is this entity - the media - that has so much control over our understanding of the world around us? Who are the institutions and individuals who have this power? How did they get this authority and for what purposes do they use it? How do they decide what is newsworthy and what is not? How do they choose what we should know and not know? How objective are they, do they have biases, and if they do have biases, how do these biases impact our ideas, of almost everything?





If we do not understand how we gain our knowledge of the world, we are remiss. For, how can we function as citizens of a so-called representative democracy, if we have no idea where the information upon which we base our decisions comes from, or if it is accurate?





Carl Bernstein's 1977 article in Rolling Stone entitled "The CIA and the Media" exposed that more than 400 American journalists had secretly carried out assignments for the Central Intelligence Agency, according to documents on file at CIA headquarters. Some of these journalists' relationships with the Agency were tacit; some were explicit. Reporters shared their notebooks with the CIA. Editors shared their staffs. Some of the journalists were Pulitzer Prize winners. Most were less exalted: foreign correspondents who found that their association with the Agency helped their work. The CIA's use of the American news media has been much more extensive than Agency officials have acknowledged publicly or in closed sessions with members of Congress."





Down the line we will see how deviously and shrewdly we are being manipulated.





The world over, we can see that corporate leaders, bankers, media executives, academics, military officers, government officials and even Presidents and Prime Ministers, have been found to be liars and deceivers. They are ruthless, callous manipulators who have no regard for truth or other people, the entire fabric of society is twisted in their image, and psychopathic behavior becomes the norm. It is they who control the media and it is they who decide what is newsworthy and what is not.





Are Psychopaths Ruling The World?

Our world is symbolized by permanent war, full-spectrum dominance, targeted assassinations, rendition, torture and water-boarding. We know the agents of torture include CIA, KGB, Mossad, MI6, NATO, mercenaries, paramilitaries and Contras.





We are aware of the disastrous effects of nuclear weapons, cruise missiles, drones, landmines, cluster bombs, white phosphorus, Agent Orange, depleted uranium, biological and chemical weapons, used by the so-called protectors of the world – the superpowers.





We have witnessed genocide by laboratory-created diseases, genetically-engineered food, glyphosate, medical-pharma mafia and vaccine catastrophes.





Governments of the world are involved in the militarization of police with the support of corporate media, public relations with propaganda, fake news, surveillance, RFID chips (Radio-Frequency Identification), optical scans, facial recognition – all to bring about a global government - the New World Order.





The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power in every country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.





More than ample proof that this world has not been built by caring human beings, but has been constructed and is run by powerful hallow soulless individuals. And, despite the violence, suffering and chaos they have caused, we allow them to remain at the top, and in control.





Today’s politics and governments are recognized by the following gem:





"Never attempt to win by force what can be won by deception."

Niccolo Machiavelli in his book "The Prince", 1513