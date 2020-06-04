Sri Lanka: Buddhist Country vs. Country of Buddhists

Buddhist Country and Country of Buddhists are two different concepts.





One of the central issues that has arisen over the centuries is whether Sri Lanka is a Buddhist country or a secular country. This is, we believe, an idea used to deceive another. Unfortunately, this has led to a misinterpretation of Sri Lanka around the world. There are many instances where this misinterpretation is used for various political purposes. It is necessary to give some answer. This is a linguistic question and we are not intending to talk about Buddhist philosophy or any other political issues around this subject.

Some say that Sri Lanka is not a country of Buddhists but a country of Sri Lankans. They argue for it. Others react to the idea that Sri Lanka is a country of Buddhists. Both parties have distorted a niche in language and placed it before society. Buddhist country and Country of Buddhists are two different concepts.





Buddhist Sri Lanka is similar to the concept known and accepted by common sense, such as Christian USA, Catholic Vatican, Hindu India, Judaism Israel and Islamic Saudi Arabia, though they have not officially proclaimed. By this historical nature, is it wrong to call Sri Lanka a Buddhist country? Does this practice harm or discriminate another religion? We believe, not. This is nothing more than the identity of a nation.





But most have subtly changed this interpretation on Sri Lanka, where they have changed Sri Lanka as a Buddhists’ (බෞද්ධ +යින්ගේ රට) Country instead of a Buddhist Country (බෞද්ධ රට). It has subtly distorted the true meaning. This mutation is being used by many, consciously or unconsciously. The fact that when someone identified or introduced Sri Lanka is a country of Buddhists it makes a communal sense. But to call Sri Lanka a Buddhist country is to give the name of the country a social meaning.





Complimentary additions to the words can completely change or distort the original meaning of those terms. Historical accounts suggest that there were instances of some people being killed because the comma was not placed in a sentence correctly. Therefore, it is very important to use these subtle points carefully and to correct mistakes.





The verbal game between Buddhist Country and Country of Buddhists has done a great deal to the country's reputation and people. The whole country suffered for decades as these fundamental issues were not addressed nationally and the same mistakes were repeated. It is high time to rethink the bad consequences we as the country encountered due to the slight negligence of our very language.