Sri Lanka: Bravo; Mr President!

Editorial





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed the heads of state institutions to restrain from an engaging political campaign in the forthcoming parliamentary election, the Presidential Media Unit said. It is a decision that should be highly appreciated.





When he came to power, he was ordered not to use his picture in public institutions. Instead, he ordered the use of the national emblem of Sri Lanka. Some of the pseudo-political opponents and pseudo-political boasters were mocked at the decision. But that was a fundamental task which should have taken place in the country decades ago. The beauty of that bold decision can be seen by visiting almost every state institution in the country.





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

He has proven himself to be a very responsible man in his duties. The best example of this is the method of managing Covid-19 Pandemic.





As a next step, it is commendable to ask the heads of state institutions to keep their heads out from political propaganda. If state institutions are to be changed, the attitudes of those who work in the institutions must be changed. To change attitudes, one must understand the mental state of the people who serve them. The first step is to prevent these institutions from being politicized.





Once a new government comes to power, some of those who work in state institutions are trying to seduce the successive government. They do not pursue the government's vision and mission but to achieve their personal goals. When their goals are not met, their next saviour is the trade union. In most cases, these professional associations run by men who have feelings and emotions. Unfortunately, some even deceive those professional associations to achieve their personal goals. Writing petition after a petition has become a habit. This process continued for years. Consequently, the entire state structure collapsed. The only way to overhaul it is to manage these institutions as independent state institutions accountable for the head of state (the person who won the consent from the people to rule the country) and his vision and mission.





A corrupt institution can only be rebuilt from top to bottom, but shortsighted strategies introduced by various governments attempted changed the system from bottom to top. That is why it is very important that the heads of state institutions are asked not to do political propaganda. It is very important to monitor it properly and take the necessary action in due time.





Well done;



Bravo, Mr President!