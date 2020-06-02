Sri Lanka: Why should general elections be held?

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic must be commended.





Editorial





Proposed general elections must be held. The verdict on the case will be given by the Supreme Court this afternoon. We have no idea what could be the verdict is. But we feel that it is very important to hold elections to protect the fundamentals of democracy in the country. It is advisable to conduct it under recommended health procedures due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19. All responsible parties have the responsibility of formulating a proper social program for this purpose. Getting the consent of the people by holding a free and fair election is an essential step at the moment.





Supreme Court of Sri Lanka

However, a variety of opinions are being expressed in this regard. The UNP and its allies, who did not serve the people properly after giving power, have opposed the holding of an election. Many of them say that elections cannot be held until the Covid-19 pandemic is terminated. Aren't you surprised to see the “eternal love and care” that the United National Party (UNP) and other parties showing to the people at this moment to hide their putrid disunity? Were those rosy love birds flew away when they are in power?





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic must be commended. If the President and Prime Minister of the previous coalition government, which reflected the traditional conflict of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, rule the country, we could not have imagined what would happen to the country during this difficult time. What is important at this point is to lay the groundwork for a strong government and to preserve the parliamentary tradition that we have preserved as a nation despite various obstacles throughout history.