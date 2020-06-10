The Elite’s COVID-19 Coup to Destroy Humanity that is also Fast-Tracking Four Paths to Human Extinction

If this coup succeeds, the human individual will have been reduced to a digitized identity who lives in a ‘techno tyranny’ serving the global elite or Homo Sapiens will be extinct.





by Robert J. Burrowes





The global elite is conducting a coup that is designed to destroy all of the key elements of human society. It is doing this by destroying the essence of what it means to be human, by destroying the nature of existing human relationships, and by destroying the political, economic and social institutions of nation-states.





Are we ending ourself?

Intentionally or otherwise, the elite coup is also fast-tracking four paths to human extinction.





If this coup succeeds, the human individual will have been reduced to a digitized identity who lives in a ‘techno tyranny’ serving the global elite or Homo Sapiens will be extinct. There is no third option unless we can defeat the coup and stop key structures and processes being put into place.





Do we have long? According to some scholars, as explained below, Homo Sapiens is already ‘functionally extinct’. If this is the case, only a monumental global effort can give us even a remote chance of surviving.





Sound implausible? Preposterous even? Let me offer you the evidence to support the scenario presented above with some brief reiteration to begin followed by more elaborate explanation of the paths to extinction.





And, if you are up for the fight to try to avert this outcome, I have outlined a range of options, designed to have strategic impact, for your involvement.





Destroying the Human Individual





Many authors have explained how vital rights and freedoms that our predecessors fought for decades or even centuries to win have been wiped away in one fell swoop by government responses to COVID-19 – for a summary, see ‘The Elite’s COVID-19 Coup Against a Terrified Humanity: Resisting Powerfully’ – and how, if it comes to pass, the compulsory vaccination along with the digital certificate that will go with it will leave us as nothing more than robotized organisms monitored and controlled by the elite’s agents.





For example, Robert F. Kennedy Jr has explained in ‘Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination’ :





Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise ) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.





Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems to be fueled by a conviction to save the world with technology.









A massive vaccination program, probably through compulsory vaccination – Bill Gates’ dream and brainchild is vaccinating 7 billion people.





Massive population reduction, a eugenics plan – in part through vaccination and other means:... Bill Gates, ‘if we are doing a real good job vaccinating, we may reduce the world population by 10% to 15%’. See ‘Innovating to Zero!’ ….





An electronic ID for every person on the planet – in the form of a nano chip, possibly injected along with the mandatory vaccination. This nano-chip could be remotely uploaded with all personal data.





But even more importantly, in a recent articleProfessor Vandana Shiva evocatively explains why the world patent granted by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to Microsoft on 26 March 2020 titled ‘1. WO2020060606 – Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data’ , gives Microsoft (that is, Bill Gates) extraordinary power over our lives and is ‘robbing us of our deep humanity’. In essence:





‘The patent is dramatically changing the meaning of being human…. It is redefining us as ‘mines’ for data – robbing us of our autonomy, our sovereignty, and control over our bodies and minds…. It is erasing our humanity – as sovereign, living beings, spiritual, conscious, intelligent beings, making our decisions and choices with wisdom and ethical values about the impacts of our actions on the natural and social world of which we are a part; and to which we are inextricably related. We are being reduced to being ‘users’ of tasks assigned to us by the extractive digital mega machine. A ‘user’ is a consumer without choice in the digital empire. Human creativity and consciousness disappear in the world imagined in #patent060606.’ See ‘My Earth Journey in defence of Biodiversity, Life and Freedom over 5 decades’ .





Destroying Human Society





Simultaneously with the destruction of the human individual, however, many authors have described how the nature of human relationships is being transformed and the political, economic and social structures and processes previously characteristic of national societies are being removed in favor of versions that enable a vastly greater degree of elite control.





Here is a sample of how astute authors describe what is happening politically, economically and/or socially based on the compelling evidence they provide.





Chris Hedges in ‘The Treason of the Ruling Class’ :





The ruling elites no longer have legitimacy. They have destroyed our capitalist democracy and replaced it with a mafia state. What the Roman philosopher Cicero called a commonwealth, a res publica, a ‘public thing’ or the ‘property of a people,’ has been transformed into an instrument of naked pillage and repression on behalf of a global corporate oligarchy. We are serfs ruled by obscenely rich, omnipotent masters who loot the U.S. Treasury, pay little or no taxes and have perverted the judiciary, the media and the legislative branches of government to strip us of civil liberties and give them the freedom to commit financial fraud and theft.









The World is being misled concerning the causes and consequences of the corona crisis. The COVID-19 crisis... is being used as a pretext and a justification to triggering a Worldwide process of economic, social and political restructuring. Social engineering is being applied…. What is happening is unprecedented in World history.





A new stage in the evolution of global capitalism is unfolding…. National governments become subordinate to “Global Governance”. The Global Governance scenario imposes a totalitarian agenda of social engineering and economic compliance... It consists in scrapping ‘national autodetermination’ and constructing a Worldwide nexus of pro-US proxy regimes controlled by a ‘supranational sovereignty’ (World Government) composed of leading financial institutions, billionaires and their philanthropic foundations.





The crisis redefines the structure of the global economic landscape. Let’s be clear. This is an imperial agenda. What do the global financial elites want? To privatize the State? To own and privatize the entire planet?









Like major crises of the past, the national security state appears to be using the chaos and fear to promote and implement initiatives that would be normally rejected by [citizens] and, if history is any indicator, these new changes will remain long after the coronavirus crisis fades from the news cycle. It is essential that these so-called “solutions” be recognized for what they are and that we consider what type of world they will end up creating – an authoritarian technocracy.





And, since the brutal police killing of George Floyd in the United States on 25 May, US constitutional attorney and author of Battlefield America: The War On the American People , John W. Whitehead has warned in ‘This Is Not a Revolution. It’s a Blueprint for Locking Down the Nation’ :





The looting, the burning, the rioting, the violence: this is an anti-revolution. The protesters are playing right into the government’s hands, because the powers-that-be want this. They want an excuse to lockdown the nation and throw the switch to all-out martial law. They want a reason to make the police state stronger. It’s happening faster than we can keep up.









Rampaging ‘anarchists’ – many undoubtedly agent provocateurs – are not interested in justice, fairness, nonviolence, and peaceful dialogue. They are providing a pretext to usher in a fascist police state.





This state of affairs will be exploited to call for a clampdown on political dissent. COVID ‘contact tracing’ is now being used to track down activists and those associated with them . Facial recognition is used to find targeted individuals in crowds. From the start, I said this supposed public safety gimmick would be used to isolate and destroy peaceful activism.





If the chaos continues, there will be citizen demands for law and order.... Officials will argue that the ongoing destruction and violence can only be contained by the military.





Moreover, as Shenali D. Waduge pointed out in her article ‘George Floyd Murder Enflames US. America Is a Failed State’ :





The death has also brought to the focus and exposed the double standards of the UNHRC/international human rights organizations and other righteous mouthpieces who remain mum.... 5 days since the murder of George Floyd and not a single statement or condemnation by international entities.





Having noted the above however, it is worth pointing out that most of the people protesting the police murder of George Floyd have been nonviolent (about which I will write more below). But if you would like to better understand the psychology of racist violence, see ‘Why are all those Racists so Terrified?’ and for psychological insight into the pervasive police violence in the United States, see ‘Why are Police in the USA so Terrified?’





But while the global elite is intent on destroying us as individuals as well as destroying the societies in which we have lived, the coup has also accelerated each of the four primary paths to human extinction.





Fast-Tracking the Four Paths to Human Extinction





I have previously explained the four distinct paths to imminent human extinction (that is, within five years), making laughable the elite-driven narrative that we have until 2030 or even 2050 to avert it. I have also explained the three other possible paths to extinction in the near term, particularly when considered in conjunction with the four primary threats, as well as the path to extinction that looms before us when we consider the impact of all seven of these paths in combination with the vast range of other threats to Earth’s biosphere. See ‘Human Extinction Now Imminent and Inevitable? A Report on the State of Planet Earth’ .





These interrelated threats have generated a shocking series of ‘points of no return’ (‘tipping points’) that we have already crossed, a mutually reinforcing set of negative feedback loops that we have already triggered (and which we will continue to trigger) which cannot be reversed in the short-term, as well as the ongoing synergistic impact of the various ‘extinction drivers’ (such as ongoing extinctions because dependent species have lost their resource species) we have set in motion and which cannot be halted irrespective of any remedial action we might take. Hence, taking into account all of the above factors, the prospects of averting human extinction are now remote, at best.





Given these ongoing threats, coupled with the latest threats to our essential humanity and political freedom posed by measures being taken during the elite coup, I have also explained the vital importance of defending our humanity and this political freedom from these latest threats if we are to have any prospect of even fighting for our own survival. See ‘The Elite’s COVID-19 Coup: Fighting for Our Humanity, Our Liberty and Our Future’ .





In essence then, the elite coup being conducted under ‘cover’ of the fake virus known as COVID-19 – see ‘Unmasking the Lies Around COVID-19: Facts vs Fiction of the Coronavirus Pandemic’ – has not only facilitated a dramatic acceleration in the process of destroying what remains of the human individual and society, it has also fast-tracked each of the four primary paths to imminent human extinction. Let me briefly elaborate this and explain why it is happening.





Nuclear War





In his 2017 book The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner , former US nuclear war planner Daniel Ellsberg described the architecture of the nuclear doomsday machine. It is not just the horrifically destructive fission and fusion weapons but the entire framework of the arsenal, from fallible and institutionalized human beings in ‘command’ to antiquated computer systems built in the 1970s and 1980s with thousands of these weapons on hair-trigger alert.





The formal reason, which doesn’t account for the informal reasons such as luck or clear thinking in a panicked situation – see ‘“I was just doing my job”: Soviet officer who averted nuclear war dies at age 77’ – that these weapons have not been used is the nuclear arms control regime that was laboriously built during the Cold War but from which the US has progressively retreated, successively withdrawing from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) treaty in 2002, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the ‘Iran nuclear deal’) and the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty (which limited the deployment of intermediate range nuclear weapons) in 2018.





The US government has also unilaterally signaled its intention to further dismantle treaties that contain the threat of nuclear war by acting in violation of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 by establishing its ‘Space Force’ as a new branch of the US military – see ‘US Making Outer Space the Next Battle Zone – Karl Grossman’ – and demonstrating its disinterest in extending New START: the sole remaining restraint on U.S.-Russian nuclear arsenals that caps deployed offensive strategic nuclear weapons to no more than 1,550 each. See ‘Global Zero Urges Trump to Accept Putin’s Offer on Nuclear Treaty’ .









In another provocation, the US government has also announced it will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, signed in 1992. See ‘The Open Skies Treaty at a Glance’ and ‘Pompeo Announces Open Skies Withdrawal’ .





And demonstrating it is not passive in response to these initiatives, the Russian government has declared it will now consider using nuclear weapons in response to a conventional attack in particular circumstances including a conventional strike targeting the nation’s critical government and military infrastructure. See ‘Russia OKs Use of Nukes in Response to Non-Nuclear Attacks’ .





If you believe that nuclear war is ‘unthinkable’, earlier this year (and taking into account the climate catastrophe), the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, closer to midnight than it was even during the height of the Cold War. See ‘Closer than ever: It is 100 seconds to midnight’ .





So three developments that elevate the risk of nuclear war that each took place with less scrutiny than might have occurred otherwise – the discussed detonation of a US nuclear weapon, US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty and the Russian decision to respond to a conventional attack on certain infrastructure with nuclear weapons – have all occurred under cover of the COVID-19 coup.





If you would like a reminder of the frequency with which we have already subjected Earth and its species to radioactive contamination by exploding nuclear weapons, watch Isao Hashimoto’s ‘A Time-Lapse Map of Every Nuclear Explosion Since 1945’ .





Deployment of 5G





Also under cover of the COVID-19 coup, the extinction-threatening 5G is now being rapidly deployed in many parts of the world although there is considerable resistance to it by those who are aware of its dangers. This resistance ranges from nonviolent actions (starting with people giving up their mobile phones) to international appeals and legal challenges to its deployment.





If you are not familiar with the danger of microwave radiation to human and planetary health, you can read an explanation by Arthur Firstenberg in ‘Planetary Emergency’ or a more detailed explanation in his book The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life .





In brief, however: the global electrical circuit, which sustains all life, is now being seriously disturbed.





What is the global electrical circuit? How is it being disturbed? Here is a brief explanation:





The global electrical circuit flows through the earth, up to the sky in thunderstorms, through the ionosphere, and back down to earth through the atmosphere and through our bodies. See ‘Planetary Emergency’ .





All animals and plants are polarized positive to negative from head to feet, or from leaves to roots. An electric current of picowatt per square meter amplitude flows from the positively charged sky to the negatively charged earth in fair weather, courses through the earth beneath our feet, and returns to the sky via lightning bolts during thunderstorms. Every living thing is part of this circuit. The current enters our heads from the sky, circulates through our meridians, and enters the earth through the soles of our feet. This current provides the energy for growth, healing, and life itself. We do not live by bread alone, but by the energy provided to us by the biosphere. Oriental medicine calls it qi or ki, Ayurvedic medicine calls it prana, and atmospheric physicists call it electricity. It provides us energy for life, and information that organizes our bodies. If you pollute this circuit with billions of digital pulsations, you will destroy all life. See ‘Putting the Earth Inside a High-Speed Computer’ .





The strength of the atmospheric electrical current is between 1 and 10 picoamperes (trillionths of an ampere) per square meter. Dr. Robert Becker found that 1 picoampere is all the current that is necessary to stimulate healing in frogs…. It is these tiny currents that keep us alive and healthy. See ‘Planetary Emergency’ .









‘If and when Starlink signs up millions of paying customers, it is possible that nothing will survive – no humans, no animals, and no insects. It is likely that it will be blamed on COVID-19, unless this world wakes up in time.’





On 23 March 2020, the ‘Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020’ became law in the United States. See ‘ Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020 ’ . It’s purpose?





To require the President [within 180 days] to develop a strategy to ensure the security of next generation mobile telecommunications systems and infrastructure in the United States and to assist allies and strategic partners in maximizing the security of next generation mobile telecommunications systems, infrastructure, and software, and for other purposes.





Given the military and surveillance implications of 5G, if you think that governments are particularly concerned to investigate and consider the extensive evidence of the enormous hazards of 5G, you might find it sobering to read the dismissive three paragraphs given to the subject in the European Parliament’s official report on 5G. See ‘ 5G Deployment: State of Play in Europe, USA and Asia’ .













Biodiversity Collapse





In 2010, the secretary-general of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Ahmed Djoghlaf, noted that ‘What we are seeing today is a total disaster…. No country has met its targets to protect nature. We are losing biodiversity at an unprecedented rate.’ In the same year, the UN Environment Programme observed that ‘the Earth is in the midst of a mass extinction of life. Scientists estimate that 150-200 species of plant, insect, bird and mammal become extinct every 24 hours. This is nearly 1,000 times the “natural” or “background” rate.’ Moreover, according to many biologists, the extinction rate ‘is greater than anything the world has experienced since the vanishing of the dinosaurs nearly 65m years ago.’ See ‘Protect nature for world economic security, warns UN biodiversity chief’ .





By 2017, Professor Gerardo Ceballos and his colleagues had extensively documented the ‘biological annihilation’ that humans were precipitating on Earth:





‘Earth’s sixth mass extinction is more severe than perceived when looking exclusively at species extinctions…. That conclusion is based on analyses of the numbers and degrees of range contraction … using a sample of 27,600 vertebrate species, and on a more detailed analysis documenting the population extinctions between 1900 and 2015 in 177 mammal species.’





Their data revealed that ‘beyond global species extinctions Earth is experiencing a huge episode of population declines and extirpations, which will have negative cascading consequences on ecosystem functioning and services vital to sustaining civilization. We describe this as a “biological annihilation” to highlight the current magnitude of Earth’s ongoing sixth major extinction event.’ See ‘Biological annihilation via the ongoing sixth mass extinction signaled by vertebrate population losses and declines’ .





However, in their latest paper Professor Ceballos and his colleagues provide further evidence of the ongoing biological annihilation and what it means for ecosystem functioning while documenting the complicating factors that have arisen during the COVID-19 crisis.





‘Even though only an estimated 2% of all of the species that ever lived are alive today, the absolute number of species is greater now than ever before. It was into such a biologically diverse world that we humans evolved, and such a world that we are destroying…. Millions of populations have vanished in the last 100 years…. The reason so many species are being pushed to extinction by anthropogenic causes is indicated by humans and their domesticated animals being some 30 times the living mass of all of the wild mammals that must compete with them for space and resources’. But, Dr Ceballos adds: ‘Many of the species endangered or at the brink of extinction are being decimated by the legal and illegal wildlife trade.’ See ‘Vertebrates on the brink’ .





Of course, as has been extensively documented, while people in countries such as China, the United States and various European nations drive the demand for wildlife, it is filled by poverty-stricken people in Africa, Asia and Central/South America who capture wildlife to trade, eat or sell as bushmeat. And for those people for whom the COVID-19 crisis eliminated other economic survival options, capturing wildlife for trade or food was one backup survival option which simply accelerated the rush to extinction for some species.





You can watch a video of Professor Ceballos and read more about the extinction crisis at Stop Extinctions .





But, in essence, the only way to slow, and halt, the collapsing biodiversity on Earth is to substantially reduce our consumption so that the insects, animals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians and plants of planet Earth have the habitat they need to survive.





Climate Catastrophe









Moreover, given that the CO2 level in the atmosphere is already ‘higher than it has been for millions of years’ and temperatures are ‘rising at ever faster speed as the rise in greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere is accelerating’ it is arguably the case that human beings are already ‘functionally extinct’, that is, they are ‘threatened to be wiped out by a catastrophe that appears to be both imminent and inescapable’. See ‘Arctic Ocean February 2020’ .





However, while the global industrial shutdown has temporarily reduced emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, it has also significantly reduced the aerosol masking effect generated by burning fossil fuels as explained by Professor Guy McPherson in his recently-published paper ‘Will COVID-19 Trigger Extinction of All Life on Earth?’





Coincident with industrial activity adding to greenhouse gases that warm the planet, industrial activity simultaneously cools the planet by adding aerosols to the atmosphere. These aerosols block incoming sunlight, thereby keeping cool our pale blue dot. Reducing industrial activity by as little as 35 percent is expected to cause a global-average temperature rise of 1 degree Celsius within a few weeks, according to research on the aerosol masking effect…. The ongoing reduction in industrial activity as a result of COVID-19 almost certainly leads to loss of habitat for human animals, hence putting us on the fast track to human extinction.





Even worse, as Professor McPherson notes in a subsequent paper, because there is ‘no known means to rapidly stabilize or cool the temperature of Earth… [and] temperatures lethal for humans already have been reported, despite climate-change models indicating that such an event would not occur until the middle of the current century’ – see ‘The emergence of heat and humidity too severe for human tolerance’ – and because even the slow rate of temperature rise assumed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) outstrips the adaptive response of vertebrates by a factor of 10,000 times meaning that ‘mammals cannot evolve rapidly enough to escape the current extinction crisis’, the ‘reduction in industrial activity that resulted from the ongoing pandemic might have already reduced the aerosol masking effect sufficiently to trigger a 1 C spike in global-average temperature’ thus triggering ‘the rapid extinction of all life on Earth’. See ‘Earth is in the Midst of Abrupt, Irreversible Climate Change’ .





In plain English, human extinction – and possibly the extinction of all life on Earth – might already be guaranteed.





How has this all happened?





‘How has this all happened?’ you might ask. And, unfortunately, the answer is ‘All too simply’. With an insane global elite and a human population that is, on the whole, fearfully and submissively obedient, there hasn’t even been a real fight. Hence, the global elite’s insane and longstanding conspiracy to take much greater control of our lives proceeds apace while driving us all to the brink of extinction in the process.





If you would like to read more about the origin of the fearful obedience of most humans, see ‘The Elite’s COVID-19 Coup: Fighting for Our Humanity, Our Liberty and Our Future’ .









So what can we do about all of this?





A Nonviolent Strategy to Fight for our Humanity, Liberty and Future





Many people, including authors cited above, have decried the violence by some that has broken out in response to the police murder of African-American George Floyd (by a white policeman who has killed and gone unpunished before: see ‘As Chief Prosecutor, Klobuchar Declined to Bring Charges Against Cop that Killed George Floyd’ ) and which has captured most corporate media attention.





Of course, a considerable amount of this violence (both against people and property) is initiated by police and their provocateurs to discredit those people peacefully protesting against Floyd’s murder. For a thorough and documented report, see ‘Agent Provocateurs: Police at Protests All Over the Country Caught Destroying Property’ .





As another commentator noted in relation to the United States: ‘It came as no surprise that local and state officials across the US reacted to largely peaceful, spontaneous mass protests against police brutality and racism by unleashing a maelstrom of militarized police violence. For a generation, the Federal government has been quietly gifting huge stocks of surplus military equipment, including tanks, to local police forces and sheriff’s offices eager to play with lethal new toys designed for counter-insurgency.’ See ‘Ten Days that May Have Changed the World’ .









However, whatever the political motivation for their violence, none of these racist or antifascist groups has a coherent analysis or strategy for worthwhile fundamental change in society and can only provoke a response from authorities that would achieve the opposite of what they want, whether it be an authoritarian technocracy, police state or martial law. See ‘War on Antifa: As Trump vows to declare it a “Terrorist Group”, AG Barr equates rioting to domestic terrorism’ .





Moreover, we would be unwise to attribute much credit to those former and serving US military leaders, including the current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who are speaking in defense of ‘the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly’. See ‘Message to the Joint Force [re George Floyd protests]’ . When it really matters, however, it is highly likely that virtually all senior military personnel will be called into line and it will depend largely on those in lower ranks to find the conscience and courage to resist their superiors in trying to contain resistance to the coup.





So if we are going to use this crisis, in all of its dimensions, as an opportunity to fight for our individuality, our society and our future, then we are going to need to do some things very differently and do them in a way that makes a strategic difference. Otherwise, we have a very bleak future or none at all.





Depending on your interests and circumstances, here is a range of suggestions that will each make an important difference.





If you wish to address your own emotional health issues preceding or arising from the COVID-19 coup and to become more powerful in the process, consider ‘ Putting Feelings First’ . If you wish to support others, including children, to become more powerful, see ‘Nisteling: The Art of Deep Listening’ .





Vitally importantly, you might also like to consider making ‘My Promise to Children’ which will include considering what an education for your children means to you, particularly if you want powerful individuals who can stand up to the violence being inflicted on us at the moment. See ‘Do We Want School or Education?’





In relation to the coup itself, I have identified the appropriate political purpose – obviously ‘To defend humanity against a political/military coup conducted by the global elite’ – and set out a basic list of (now) 28 strategic goals for achieving this purpose (which will also play a vital role in tackling key threats to human survival). The first thirteen of these strategic goals are as follows (and you are welcome to consider those you will do yourself and how you, either as an individual or part of a group, might help to mobilize others to do so too):





(1) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by wearing a global symbol of human solidarity, such as an image of several people of different genders/races/religions/abilities/classes holding hands.





(2) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by boycotting all corporate media outlets (television, radio, newspapers, Google, Facebook, Twitter…) and by seeking news from progressive news outlets committed to telling the truth.





(3) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by refusing to download the COVID-19 ‘contact tracing’ surveillance app.





(4) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by ending their ownership and use of a mobile (cell) phone. See ‘EchoEarth: End Cell Phones on Earth’ and ‘Cancel Your Cellphone Account Day, 20-21 June 2020’ .





(5) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by withdrawing all funds from the corporate banks and depositing their money in local community banks or credit unions.





(6) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by boycotting the medical and pharmaceutical industries – including by conscientiously refusing to submit to vaccination – and by seeking health advice and treatment from natural therapists. (If you are unfamiliar with the different philosophies underpinning these approaches, and hence why many natural therapies are so much more effective, there is a straightforward explanation here: ‘Pasteur vs. Bechamp: An Alternative View of Infectious Disease’ .)





(7) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by boycotting corporate supermarkets and by supporting small and family businesses, and local markets.





(8) To cause people and groups all around the world to join the resistance strategy by participating in other locally relevant nonviolent action(s)/campaign(s) and/or constructive program activities. For this item and many subsequent, see the list of possible nonviolent actions in the document ‘198 Tactics of Nonviolent Action’ .





(9) To cause the workers [in trade unions or labor organizations T1, T2, T…] all around the world to join the resistance strategy by participating in locally relevant nonviolent action(s)/campaign(s) and/or constructive program activities. For example, this might include withdrawing labor from an elite-controlled bank, media, pharmaceutical or other corporation operating in your country.





(10) To cause the small farmers and farmworkers [in organizations F1, F2, F…] all around the world to join the resistance strategy by participating in locally relevant nonviolent action(s)/campaign(s) and/or constructive program activities. For example, this might include distributing farm produce through (existing or created) grassroots networks to small and family businesses as well as local markets rather than through corporate supply chains.





(11) To cause the indigenous peoples [in organizations IP1,IP2, IP…] all around the world to join the resistance strategy by participating in locally relevant nonviolent action(s)/campaign(s) and/or constructive program activities. For example, this might include utilizing indigenous knowledge to improve local self-reliance in food production and in other ways.





(12) To cause the soldiers and military police [in army units AU1, AU2, AU… and MP1, MP2, MP…], wherever stationed around the world, to refuse to obey orders from the global elite and its agents to arrest, assault, torture and shoot nonviolent activists and the other citizens of [your country].





(13) To cause the police [in police units P1, P2, P…], wherever stationed around the world, to refuse to obey orders from the global elite and its agents to arrest, assault, torture and shoot nonviolent activists and the other citizens of [your country].





You can read all 28 of the ‘Strategic goals for defeating a political/military coup conducted by the global elite against humanity’ by scrolling down the page at ‘Strategic A ims ’ .





Remaining pages on the website fully explain the twelve components of the strategy, as illustrated by the Nonviolent Strategy Wheel , as well as articles and videos explaining all of the vital points of strategy and tactics, such asthose to help you understand ‘Nonviolent Action: Why and How it Works’ .





Given the complexity of the configuration of this conflict, however, which involves the need to fight simultaneously to retain our ‘deep humanity’, defeat the elite coup and avert near-term human extinction, it is important that our tactical choices are strategically-oriented (as the examples I cite in the thirteen strategic goals above illustrate). Hence, three further considerations assume importance.





First , choose/design tactics that have strategic impact, that is, they fundamentally and permanently alter, in our favor, the power relationship between the elite and us.





Second , when tactical choices are made, focus them on undermining the elite coup, not just features of it, such as ‘social distancing’ or the lockdowns. At its most basic, this can be achieved by using tactical choices that mobilize people to act initially, as is happening, but then inviting them to consider taking further, more focused, action as well (such as those nominated in the 28 strategic goals listed or referenced above). This is important because existing actions will have little impact on key underlying measures, such as those being taken by the elite to advance the fourth industrial revolution, which includes reducing us to a ‘digital identity’.





Third , choose/design tactics that also have strategic impact on the greatest threats to human survival, including the collapsing biodiversity on Earth, the threat of nuclear war, the climate catastrophe and the deployment of 5G. Given the incredibly short timeframe in which we are now working to avert human extinction, while people are mobilizing it is important to use this opportunity to give them the chance to perceive the ‘big picture’ of what is taking place – beyond lockdowns and other measures supposedly being used to tackle COVID-19 – and to act powerfully in response.





Equally importantly, the Nonviolent Strategy website explains how to prepare, frame and conduct any nonviolent action to minimize the risk of violent repression and to contain any risk of damage to our cause by association with, or disruption by, those groups and provocateurs with a very different and possibly violent agenda. See ‘Nonviolent Action: Minimizing the Risk of Violent Repression’ .





Fortunately, as more people become aware of the deeper strands of what is taking place, the energy to break the lockdowns and resistthe coup will gather pace. As I have previously outlined, using a locally relevant focus, or perhaps several, for which many people would traditionally be together – a cultural, religious or sporting event, a community activity such as working to establish a community garden to increase local self-reliance, a birthday celebration and/or a return to work – we can mobilize people to collectively resist.





In addition, as I mentioned above, given the pressing (and, possibly, now uncontainable) threat of human extinction but also because becoming more self-reliant is vital to our ongoing capacity to resist elite encroachments on our rights, freedom and economic security, consider accelerated participation in ‘ The Flame Tree Project to Save Life on Earth ’ .





And for those nonviolent activists concerned about preventing nuclear war, stopping the deployment of 5G, halting the collapse of biodiversity or the climate catastrophe, and ending other threats to human survival – including those in relation to the environment and war – you can read about nonviolent strategy, including strategic goals to focus your campaigns, from here: Strategic Aims .





Or, for those who want something simpler, consider committing to:





The Earth Pledge





Out of love for the Earth and all of its creatures, and my respect for their needs, from this day onwards I pledge that:





1. I will listen deeply to children. See ‘Nisteling: The Art of Deep Listening’ .

2. I will not travel by plane

3. I will not travel by car

4. I will not eat meat and fish

5. I will only eat organically/biodynamically grown food

6. I will minimize the amount of fresh water I use, including by minimizing my ownership and use of electronic devices

7. I will not own or use a mobile (cell) phone

8. I will not buy rainforest timber

9. I will not buy or use single-use plastic, such as bags, bottles, containers, cups and straws

10. I will not use banks, superannuation (pension) funds or insurance companies that provide any service to corporations involved in fossil fuels, nuclear power and/or weapons

11. I will not accept employment from, or invest in, any organization that supports or participates in the exploitation of fellow human beings or profits from killing and/or destruction of the biosphere

12. I will not get news from the corporate media (mainstream newspapers, television, radio, Google, Facebook, Twitter…)

13. I will make the effort to learn a skill, such as food gardening or sewing, that makes me more self-reliant

14. I will gently encourage my family and friends to consider signing this pledge.





Conclusion





Some people will no doubt shy away from the analysis above. To those unfamiliar with elite politics, it might indeed sound preposterous. Surely, some might think, this is a ‘conspiracy theory’.





And you are right. See ‘In defence of conspiracy theories (and why the term is a misnomer)’ .





This is because the evidence that there is a great deal wrong with the world, and that a select group of people, some identifiable, some less easily so, have orchestrated these events over an extended period of time is overwhelming. Even if the emotional and behavioural dysfunctionalities of most people have made it easy for them.





So I encourage you to have a ponder. There is a great deal at stake at this time. A human future, no less.



