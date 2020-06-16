Three Indian Military Men die in clash with Chinese troops

A Colonel of the Indian Army and two soldiers have died at Ladakh's Galwan Valley following a clash with Chinese troops. Indian and Chinese army officers hold meet to defuse the situation.





This happened during the de-escalation process underway at Galwan Valley after a violent face-off took place on Monday.





Indo- China border

Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.





The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.





A sizeable number of the Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas, including Pangong Tso.





The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions and demanding their immediate withdrawal for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area.







