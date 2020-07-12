Amitabh Bachchan Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan's announcement prompted a wave of wishes from people wishing him a quick recovery.





Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken to a hospital. Test results of his family and staff are awaited, the 77-year-old tweeted.









"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t," he wrote.





The legendary actor is at the Respiratory Isolation Unit at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.





Amitabh Bachchan lives in Mumbai, which has been one of the worst hit cities by the deadly respiratory disease in India, recording 91,745 cases and 5,244 deaths so far, second only to Delhi.





Doctors told NDTV he is responding well to treatment.





"He is asymptomatic and stable," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the Indian media.





Mr Bachchan's announcement prompted a wave of wishes from people wishing him a quick recovery.