Before my departure from this beautiful Isle

In these challenging times which we are faced with i.e. with a global pandemic, the growing effects of climate change and also increasing economic and political uncertainty I hope that Sri Lanka continues its efforts to attain reconciliation, unity and stability.





by Ambassador Jörn Rohde





With heavy hearts, it is time for my wife Sonia and I to bid farewell to Sri Lanka. It was four mostly wonderful and memorable years filled with utmost vibrancy and hospitality and we have thoroughly enjoyed it both personally and professionally. The terrible terror attacks on Easter Sunday 2019, of course, cast a deep shadow.













It was a privilege to serve in this beautiful island and witness the remarkable milestones achieved in our friendly relations during the past four years. In these challenging times which we are faced with i.e. with a global pandemic, the growing effects of climate change and also increasing economic and political uncertainty I hope that Sri Lanka continues its efforts to attain reconciliation, unity and stability.





(Jörn Rohde is German Ambassador to Sri Lanka)



