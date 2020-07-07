Brazil: President Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Jair Bolsonaro becomes now only the second Latin American leader to contract Covid-19, after Honduras’ Juan Orlando Hernández.





President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19. He told reporters he began feeling ill on Sunday and decided to go to the hospital on Monday after feeling flu symptoms.





Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo (left) and Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

Speaking live to reporters, Mr. Bolsonaro assured that he is “well” and will begin working from home. “I’m much better than yesterday, I feel good enough to go for a walk.”





The president claimed he has been taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine since developing a fever on Sunday. He has previously touted the medication as a potential “cure” for Covid-19 and stressed that his condition has improved after being administered the drug.





He compared the coronavirus to “catching a little rain,” while yielding that “for some the virus is strong.”





In the past, Mr. Bolsonaro has downplayed the severity of Covid-19, referring to it as a “little flu” and suggesting that he would not be affected by the virus, due to his “past as an athlete.” On Tuesday afternoon, however, he included himself among the risk group for the disease.





As we informed in today’s Daily Briefing, Mr. Bolsonaro met with U.S. Ambassador Todd Chapman for July 4 celebrations — alongside five cabinet members and Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, his son. All authorities had close contact with each other and no one used a facemask. The U.S. Embassy said Mr. Chapman had no symptoms but will undergo testing.





The stock market started trading in the red today, falling roughly 0.5 percent at the opening bell. A timid recovery began around 11:55 am (Brasília time) — but the news of Mr. Bolsonaro’s positive diagnosis plunged Ibovespa further into negative territory, with a 1.5-percent drop. “He appears to be in good health, but markets will obviously monitor his progress very closely,” says Pablo Spyer, director at Mirae Asset.





Covid-19 in world leaders





Jair Bolsonaro becomes now only the second Latin American leader to contract Covid-19, after Honduras’ Juan Orlando Hernández.The list of world leaders who caught the virus includes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as his counterparts in Canada (Justin Trudeau), Russia (Mikhail Mishustin), and Armenia (Nikol Pashinyan). The virus has also ravaged the Iranian government — with at least 24 members testing positive.





( Source: brazilian.report )