Exclusive: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carry Lam is the culprit – Emily Lau

Ms Emily Lau nom de guerre Iron Lady of Hong Kong has joined us from her residence to discuss the current situation in Hong Kong after China has promulgated the controversial National security Law for Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a former British colony was handed over to China in 1997. Since then Hong Kong is a special administrative region of the Peoples’ Republic of China. In this interview, Emily Lau talked about the future of Hong Kong under the National Security Lau, and the territory’s first woman Chief Executive Carry Lam.





Emily Lau is a former chairperson of Democratic Party in Hong Kong and she the first woman directly elected to the Legislative Council ( Hong Kong's Parliament) of Hong Kong in 1991.















