"Giving the elbow,not taking the knee ?"

by Victor Cherubim





Throughout history, the bending of the knee has always been a mark of respect and humility. People bend the knee,sometimes kneeling and genuflecting before royalty,also Buddhist or other Prelates, even seniors as a sign of homage and respect.













More commonly to "take the knee" refers to a play in American football,also called the "quarterback knee" or victory formation, resulting in running out of the clock,thus increasing the odds of victory for the lead or winning team,even though the game is not yet officially over.





In recent parlance,"Taking the Knee" has come into vogue,especially after George Floyd ,the Afro American from Minneapolis,USA died with the Police officer Derek Chauvin facing criminal charges, accused of kneeling on his neck as he grasped for breathe in May 2020.





"To Take the knee" has sparked waves of unrest across the U.S. and around the globe as the "Black Lives Matter" marches have called for Police reform and conversations about systemic racism. Besides, Police hatred has been stirred up in UK causing 26 White Police Officer Cops in hospital.





When Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked on a London Radio Show recently, whether he was "a Dominic Raab,UK Foreign Secretary (against taking the knee) or a Keir Stammer,UK's Opposition Leader, (for it)", he said very cautiously: "I don't know what I want to do, but I believe in substance. I have done much for more young blacks going to universities. Of course there is prejudice,no doubt, but I want to champion justice, to champion success."





How about then "taking the elbow"?





"Taking the elbow" is a term that has come into the act since Coronavirus pandemic.Often a friend or a family member in the UK may not shake hands,but touch your elbow instead to avoid so called physical hand contact.





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a good press when "taking the elbow" .He luckily has not hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons any more,for using his elbow as a mark of greeting. He has been given the "cold shoulder," he perhaps has had the "tennis elbow" and the press finger pointed all him all the time. But he has never been"refused the elbow". Whether he has been refused the "nose kissing" in the Maori tradition in New Zealand is anyone's guess?





Body Language in Sri Lanka





In Sri Lanka however, even before the sanitising aspect for Coronavirus, body language played a major role. We always greet each other with clasped hands. We give a sheaf of beetle leaves to a dignitary, as a mark of respect. We are generally forced by habit to touch an elbow of a friend or neighbour to draw attention. We point our fore finger at a political rally or an election gathering, to make or emphasise a point of interest to convince our opponents.





It has become an overgrown habit and we think much of ourselves for it? Even before and after the pandemic, body language has become one of the safer areas of emphasis of communication among friends and foe. To touch another without feeling offended or upset has become our second nature. This has been questioned after the virus, where we are told to keep our "cotton picking hands" off our faces, noses,our mouth or our eyes. This has been a difficult or an impossible choice, as body language is the medium of our communication channel.





Our hands or even our fingers can say a lot about what we are thinking and feeling. Open palms is shown as a sign that someone feels honest,open and interested. Alternatively, clasped even closed fist or wrist may signify another feature of our idiosyncrasy.





Why do we use hand gesture in Sri Lanka? In everyday life you see examples of hand gestures all the time. Is it because we are afraid? Is it because we want to show others, that we especially at Election time, are in control?





However, when now after the pandemic in Sri Lanka, anyone touching "anybody" is viewed with suspicion, perhaps, we fear or even with contempt. What a sea change has taken over us after the Coronavirus?





What does anyone mean in Sri Lanka,"to take the elbow?" Do they view you as a friend or do they want something more, as key to their relationship?





Has Coronavirus changed our habits, or has it changed our body language?