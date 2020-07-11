Let Not India Allow China to Have Last Laugh

The question remains now as to whether Modi would pay back China in the same coin , after his bitter recent experience or he would go back to the appeasement policy for the sake of maintaining peaceful relations with this aggressive China, that has no ethical values in it’s approach to the issues while dealing with other countries.





by N.S.Venkataraman





India has been at the receiving end in it’s relationship with China during the last seven decades. Looking back at Indo China relationship, it would become clear that China all the time viewed India as a weak country , that would pocket insults and buckle under aggressive postures, due to fear of antagonizing China or confronting it in any manner.









In 1950s, the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru went out of the way to placate China and he did his level best to keep China in good humour. Inspite of being a historian himself, Nehru could not anticipate the aggressive behavior of China. He thought that China would be all weather friend of India, which shows Nehru’s lack of understanding of the mindset of Chinese communist party leaders.





When Nehru approved China’s aggression in Tibet and China’s massacre of thousands of protesting Tibetans , Nehru created an impression that he was a person ,who could compromise with principles of fairness and harmony in dealing between the countries for the sake of expediency. He strengthened China’s hands by approving China’s occupation of Tibet.





In the year 1962, when China launched a war against India , Nehru realized his folly and said that China has stabbed India in the back. An unprepared Indian defence crumbled against China’s aggression and till today, China occupies thousands of acres of Indian territory in Ladakh region that it gained due to the one sided war.





Even after several years of passing away of Jawaharlal Nehru, it was clear that India has not learnt any lesson, as the Prime Minister Vajpayee , who belonged to BJP, signed an agreement with China , reiterating India’s approval of China’s occupation of Tibet. Vajpayee signed a treaty with China accepting dividing Tibet into four parts and merging three with neighbouring Chinese states.





It appears that even the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not learnt the lesson with regard to dealing with China, until the latest violent face off between Indian and Chinese troops on June , 15, 2020 in Galwan Valley,when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.





In spite of several provocations of China like claiming Indian state Arunachal Pradesh as it’s own and so many other anti India postures and China occupying large Indian territory, it appears Modi has been hoping against hope that he can win China’s friendship. Modi visited China several times and received the Chinese President Xi Jinping in India two times and extended very warm and fabulous welcome to him. Modi probably thought that he could please Xi Jinping with such gestures and can get constructive cooperation from China. One is not sure whether Modi discussed the about occupation of Indian territory by China. Obviously, Modi committed the same mistake that Jawaharlal Nehru and Vajpayee did earlier.





Certainly, in the coming days, China would play hot and cold with India , as it appears to believe that Prime Minister Modi would not confront China beyond a level. Perhaps, Xi Jinping thinks that Modi can be made to extend his arm of friendship at any time to China as per the convenience of China ,by making some cosmetic gestures





Like Jawaharlal Nehru and Vajpayee, Modi commands enormous popularity in India and miscalculation of Modi about China has not been severely criticized in India, just as India condoned the mistake of Jawaharlal Nehru and Vajpayee.





The question remains now as to whether Modi would pay back China in the same coin , after his bitter recent experience or he would go back to the appeasement policy for the sake of maintaining peaceful relations with this aggressive China, that has no ethical values in it’s approach to the issues while dealing with other countries.





Confronting China is a necessary need for India, so long as the present Chinese government continues to remain in power as a ruthless and self centred entity.





At present, Modi appears to be maintaining care and caution in dealing with China and seems to be unwilling to speak openly about several condemnable acts of China such as occupation of Tibet , human rights violation in Hong Kong and threat of China to use force against Taiwan , as well as China’s claims on South China Sea , Senkaku Island etc. It is conspicuous that Modi has not expressed his view on these matters, which gives an impression that he would not like to rub China on the wrong side even at the present time and would like to buy peace with China, if it would be possible.





The fear of every Indian now is whether Prime Minister Modi would resort to soft policy with regard to China in the coming period , for the sake of maintaining peace and avoiding war , so that India can spend it’s resources in achieving much needed rapid economic development. Such soft policy in dealing with China would mean that China would have the last laugh.