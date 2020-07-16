The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue enters the virtual realm

The current global challenge requires a global solution. With the transition to an energy system based on Renewable Energy at its core, a global green deal will enable sustainable growth for all and pave the way for a truly green recovery worldwide





Since its inception in 2015, the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) has developed into a leading international forum for the who is who of the Energiewende worldwide. But this year like with many other international events the pandemic lead to the cancellation of the physical event at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin. With a great deal of creativity and dedication, the BETD team has now taken the conference’s content online. After all, the energy transition does not allow any further delay, and the willingness to discuss and act has only increased as a result of the pandemic. In July, a cross media campaign for the virtual BETD was launched with many new formats and big plans ahead.





"The current global challenge requires a global solution. With the transition to an energy system based on Renewable Energy at its core, a global green deal will enable sustainable growth for all and pave the way for a truly green recovery worldwide," says Simone Peter, President of the German Renewable Energy Federation (BEE).





"The tools are in our hands! Collaboration of politics, industry, science and civil society in a new multilateral framework is a precondition for the global green transition. Companies, innovators, decision- and change makers are ready to deliver the necessary solutions. It is up to policymakers to provide the right framework to combine various national realities with global goals," Andreas Kuhlmann, Chief Executive of the German Energy Agency (dena) is convinced.





In the campaign’s digital repertoire, participants will find formats such as the Green Sofa Dialogues, where celebrities are interviewed on the now well-known and well-travelled green sofa. They are complimented by podcasts with energy transition experts, and explanatory videos on hot energy policy topics such as green hydrogen. Furthermore, there are online press conferences and virtual panel discussions which take place regularly. The digital dialogue is flanked by a broad social media campaign. All formats are bundled on the official website at: https://virtual.energydialogue.berlin/



