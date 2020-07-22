The Importance of Tibet: Why South and South East Asia Should be Concerned?

China has been an irresponsible state, disregarding many accepted global treaties. It is also the world's greatest nuclear arms and missiles proliferator. China is also financier, and supplier of arms, ammunition, equipment of most of the insurgencies in India and Asia.





by Gurvinder Singh





The Indo Gangetic Plain is one of the most fertile land in the world, thanks to the rivers that flow down from the Himalayas and the Tibet Plateau.. This is why this region evolved naturally to have the highest population densities in the world.













Now imagine this all turning into a desert. A political party, China's Communist Party of China with plans to weaponise these waters by depriving much of the natural waters to the Indo Gangetic Plain and has already reached an advanced stage of doing that. Water stress and wide spread devastation is certain and lives of 3 billion of South Asia and South East Asia has already started becoming imperiled.





This is not science fiction, this is a reality. The Communist Party of China has always affirmed its intent to exploit Tibet and to use the waters of the Tibetan Plateau for its own benefits while holding Asia to ransom.





In pursuit of this objective, China annexed Tibet in 1950 and completely occupied Tibet by 1959. To implement their plans the CCP determined it essential to defile and destroy Tibet's beauty and spirituality. As a result, the identity and culture of the Tibetan people, have almost been extinguished.





This is a brilliant but sinister agenda of China's CCP. Brilliant in waging war, grabbing power and enriching itself and sinister because it is at the expense of the rest of Asia.





China has 87,500 dams (more in number than those in America, Canada and Brazil combined). Two thirds of these dams are located in Tibet.





Why is Tibet important for Asia?





The Tibetan Plateau is known as 'The roof of the world.





It is a huge plateau at an average altitude of 4,500 metres above sea level, with a total landmass of more than 2.3 million square kilometres (almost as large as India). More importantly it is Asia's watershed. That is, its glaciers are the origin of 10 great river systems of Asia which support the lives of a third the global population. Tibet is Asia's life provider. 40% of India's water originates in Tibet. China plans to dam many of these rivers and divert them wherever possible to China. These activities will deprive India and the rest of Asia of vital water resources and destroy them socio-economically. The impact will be catastrophic.





In a sense who controls Tibet controls the Asian land mass.. To give unbridled power to an aggressive dictatorial bully with clearly stated expansionist doctrine can be fatal.





A Tibet under Chinese occupation affects India and rest of Asia adversely, spiritually, economically, and militarily. To ignore Tibetan freedom struggle by the World at large was a blunder of Himalayan proportions.





Chinese Concerns and why it chose illegal occupation of Tibet?





China has 21% of world's population and only 8.5% of arable land. and 6.5% of the water reserves. It wants and needs the waters and the pastures of Tibet.





Tibet has huge mineral reserves particularly rare earth minerals that China covets.





Why partner when you can simply snatch something is available for taking and the World has no means to obstruct?





China has been an irresponsible state, disregarding many accepted global treaties. It is also the world's greatest nuclear arms and missiles proliferator. China is also financier, and supplier of arms, ammunition, equipment of most of the insurgencies in India and Asia.





China has to be contained .It cannot construct dams at will without consulting the downstream countries.. That strategy has to be led by India supported by the world. Not only for the sake of the Tibetan people and culture but for the safety, security and prosperity of Asia and the world.





The first step should be to get as many countries as possible to openly declare their support for Tibetan freedom. This matter should also be raised in the UN General Assembly and condemn the suppression of Tibetans in Tibet.





Gurvinder Singh is a widely travelled and experienced former industrialist who devotes his life to awaken himself and by association others to make the world a better place. He can be contacted by email Guruwonder@gmail.com and web site www,guruwonder.in The views expressed are his own.