Video: Commemorating Mandela Day with South African HC to Sri Lanka

The world has commemorated the 102nd Birth Anniversary of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president, on the 18th of this month. He was elected as the President in 1994 and severed for five years respectively. How important is Mandela's political legacy to today's social Affairs? Has Mandela’s legacy betrayed by his successors? Her Excellency Robina Marks, the South African High Commissioner to Sri Lanka sat with Nilantha Ilangamuwa at her residence in Colombo and joined The New Normal of Truth Side TV to talk about this very issue. She also represents South Africa in the Maldives, Bangladesh as well as Nepal. Her tenure as South African High Commissioner to Sri Lanka will end in a few weeks.











