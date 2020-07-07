Video: Plight of Humanity – Israel doesn’t want peace

Here is the fourth episode of The New Normal of Truth Side TV; Platform for Serious Talks. Our host Nilantha Ilangamuwa, former editor of Sri Lanka Guardian, sat with the His Excellency Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid, Ambassador of State of Palestine to Sri Lanka to discuss the cordial diplomatic relationship between Sri Lanka and Palestine, as well as the impacts of prevailing crisis between Israel and Palestine.





Born in Ramallah and joined the Foreign Service of Palestine in 2000, Dr Zuhair has earned his PhD in Political Science from Jamia Millia Islamia in India. In 2014 he was appointed as the Ambassador of State of Palestine to Sri Lanka.