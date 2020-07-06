Why Present Regime in China Should Be Opposed?

With India, apart from the Ladakh sector, China does not recognize Arunachal Pradesh in India to be part of India’s territory. China’s maps include Arunachal Pradesh. China occupied Tibet several decades back and continues to remain unchallenged.





by N.S.Venkataraman





For the last few decades, China has been under the control of dictatorial regime, with the country being governed by a small coterie of people who call themselves as leaders of the communist party. It is certainly not a representative government of the people, though Chinese communist leaders say that it is ‘people’s democracy”, whatever it may mean.





Curb on freedom and liberty :





In China , personal liberty and freedom of speech are severely curtailed and the dissenters who oppose the government are mercilessly wiped out from the scene. The judicial system does not render justice to the people but functions by reflecting the priorities and dictates of the government.





President Xi





In any case, the outside world can do little about denial of freedom and liberty to people in China, other than expressing sympathy for the people . It has to be left to the Chinese people to wage a struggle to get personal freedom and liberty.





The present Chinese regime, which has no reputation to lose with regard to fairness in approach, do not care about the world opinion.





Impressive growth :





It is known that Chinese people, by and large, have hard working nature , fair level of intelligence and ambition to achieve success in their endeavours. Utilising such attributes of the Chinese citizens and with dictatorial form of governance and clever policy initiatives , the present regime in China has achieved spectacular progress in industrial growth, scientific advancements and research initiatives.





Today, China has emerged as a strong country in various fields of activities and there is certainly admiration in the world about China’s present achievements. There is worldwide acknowledgement, even from China’s pledged critics, about China’ s significant achievements in in the industrial and technological fronts.





Objectionable strategies to dominate the weak countries :





On achieving such strength. China wants to attain super power status in the world . One cannot find fault with such ambition , if the ways and means of achieving such super power status are fair and ethical , without causing harm to the interests of other countries.





Here comes the problem.





The ambition to emerge as the strongest country in the world by the present regime of China is sought to be achieved by dubious schemes, territorial expansion methods and subjugating the weak nations by adopting methods of economic and trade aggression, apart from using military force.





China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) scheme is a cynical strategy to expand and consolidate China’s domination over economically weak countries, particularly in Asia and Africa. In the name of providing support for setting up infrastructure projects, huge loan is extended, making these weak countries debt ridden and forcing the debt ridden countries to surrender the projects to China, in the event of inability to honour the terms of repayment of debt .





In the process, China aims to get deeply entrenched in these weak countries , which would enable China to extend it’s political , economic and even social influence in multiple directions. A few countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan ,Nepal and a few more counties in Africa have already fallen into this trap, in more ways than one.





Such strategy of seeking economic domination of weak countries is negative and disrespectful way of attaining super power status.





Creation of border disputes :





China is now deliberately creating border disputes with several neighbouring countries , by claiming that some area of the neighbouring countries belong to China and quoting some doubtful scenario that were supposed to have existed several decades back and in some cases a few centuries back.





China has an ongoing border / maritime dispute with number of countries . In south China Sea, China has disputes with Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei , Indonesia , Malaysia and Philippines. Despite 2016 arbitration ruling against China’s claims by International court, China has disregarded the ruling and continues to assert it’s claims for jurisdiction over the resource rich region.





China is also involved in a dispute with Japan over the ownership of the Senkaku Islands. While the administration of the water has been with Japan for a long time, China lays claims to the Islands. Recently, China forcibly sent two Chinese vessels into the Japanese territory in the Senkaku Islands.





China also lays claims to Mongolia citing historical factors.





With India, apart from the Ladakh sector, China does not recognize Arunachal Pradesh in India to be part of India’s territory. China’s maps include Arunachal Pradesh.





China occupied Tibet several decades back and continues to remain unchallenged.





Global concern :





Such aggressive territorial disputes that China has created with the nearby countries and the fact that it has entered into a war with India and it’s efforts to economically dominate the weak countries, clearly show that China’s greed and ambition have become a threat to the world peace and harmony..





China’s aggressive plans on acquiring territories of other countries have caused so much of concern , that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to warn China indirectly that the countries with expansionist policies will inevitably face defeat. Certainly, many countries in the world would approve the statement of Indian Prime Minister , which is obviously aimed at China.





China need to be opposed :





With China’s ambitious plans to become world super power with least concern for the interest of other countries and with least regard for the concept of liberty and freedom and ethical values now becoming obvious, many countries are realizing that China’s greed and ambition has to be checked as early as possible.





Certainly, present regime of China has to be opposed and such opposition should persist from world community, until such time that the present regime of China would mend it’s ways or would be replaced by a government with adherence to fair principles and practices in it’s relations with neighbours and other countries.