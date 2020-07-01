World Bank Announces New Country Manager for Sri Lanka

Chiyo Kanda is the World Bank’s new Country Manager for Sri Lanka. She will oversee a total portfolio of around $2.3 billion and the development of a new country partnership framework.









Chiyo Kanda will be based in Colombo. Faris Hadad-Zervos is taking up the position of Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, based in Nepal.





Kanda’s appointment comes at a time when the Government of Sri Lanka is working to address both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.





“Sri Lanka has managed to limit the spread of COVID-19 quite effectively so far. It is now critical to kickstart economic recovery and protect people’s jobs and livelihoods,” said Chiyo Kanda, World Bank Country Manager for Sri Lanka. “My priority is to build on the strong partnership with the Sri Lankan government and its people as we work together to prepare the next country partnership framework to support Sri Lanka’s development.”





A Japanese national, Chiyo joined the World Bank in 1994 as a Young Professional and has since held various positions as Economist and Senior Economist for Africa, Senior Operations Officer in Tanzania and Operations & Portfolio Manager in the Philippines. Her most recent assignment was as Manager in the Operations Policy & Country Services Vice Presidency’s results unit.





“I look forward to working closely with all development partners, including the private sector and civil society groups, to promote sustainable growth and shared prosperity" added Kanda.