Are All Animal Lovers Vegetarians?

The fact is that some animal lovers love dogs, others love birds and they seem to be very selective in their love for specific animals.





by N.S.Venkataraman





While applauding the efforts of the organizations such as Blue Cross, Worldwide Veterinary Service and other similar organisations in the world , dedicated to protect the animals and safeguard their health, it is not clear whether all these animal lovers who are part of this Worldwide animal protection campaign are vegetarians.













It is ironical that some animal lovers love the dogs and treat them as equals but eat flsh, beef, pork, chicken and so on. Is it not an act of hypocracy?





Have we heard about the animal lovers around the world pledging themselves to be vegetarians and would announce that they would not eat the animal flesh throughout their life ? We are yet to hear such pledge from these animal lovers.





Genuine animal lover would be one who would not harm the animal in any way and would not derive the pleasure in eating the flesh of the animals. Where are such animal lovers ?





Recently, we saw in television screens about protest in South Korea against Dog Meat Festival. These protestors may not be eating the flesh of dogs but are they not eating fish or chicken?





The essential quality of animal lovers should be non violence in letter and spirit. Are all animal lovers committed to non violence ?





Organisations like Blue Cross, Worldwide Veterinary Service have the aim of committing to animal welfare. So far so good, Is the job complete by going to the aid of animals that are in distress but not refraining from eating the flesh of animals.