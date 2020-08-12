Header Ads

Chinese Project Port City workers protest unfair working conditions

August 12, 2020 ,
A group of local workers attached to the Port City Project held a protest opposite the entrance to the Port City complex over what they claim are unfair working conditions for local workers.

The protesters charged that the Port City management had also failed to increase their pay in line with earlier agreements.




