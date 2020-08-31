Exclusive Interview: Trump will lose - Allan Lichtman reaffirms the prediction

Prof. Allan Jay Lichtman

On November 3rd of this year, voters of the United States are going to vote for the presidential election. Who is going to win the election? Many pre-polls and predictions are occupying the media. Out of all of them one man who earned the credibility and reputation for predicting the winner of the presidential elections since the early 80s. His predictions were never wrong.In 1981 He and his intellectual partner late Prof Vladimir Keilis-Borok published a phenomenal paper in which they have introduced a scientific formula to predict the winner of one of the most important democratic elections in the world. Guest of this episode of the New Normal is Allan Jay Lichtman. He is Professor of History at American University. He received his PhD from Harvard University in 1973 with a speciality in modern American history and quantitative methods. He became an Assistant Professor of History at American University in 1973 and a Full Professor in 1980. He has been an expert witness in more than 75 civil and voting rights cases.