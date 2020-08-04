Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi is isolating - Than Than Nu

New Normal of Truth Side TV. Talking to Nilantha Ilangamuwa from her home in Yangon, She has recalled the memories of her father and the current situation in Myanmar. The country is once known as the rice of Bawl of Asia.





Rule of Law is worsening as State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is isolating herself without initiating a constructive approach to consolidate the political parties and movements in the country, Daw Than Than Nu, a founding member of Democratic Party in Myanmar told the. Talking to Nilantha Ilangamuwa from her home in Yangon, She has recalled the memories of her father and the current situation in Myanmar. The country is once known as the rice of Bawl of Asia.





Daw Than Than Nu is a daughter of the first Prime Minister of Myanmar (Burma) U Nu. Prime Minister U Nu has ruled Myanmar twice but he was ousted in a military coup by one of his most trusted men in 1962. Then, Than Nu left the country with her father and briefly lived in Thailand before settling down in India. She worked as a translator-announcer at the New Delhi office of All India Radio for two decades and was heavily involved in providing assistance to Burmese refugees in India in the years following the 1988 student uprising. Daw Than Than Nu returned to Myanmar in 2003 and contested the 2010 general elections.







