Sri Lanka: Drug lord’s cat escapes from prison

The cat used to transport drugs to the Colombo Magazine Prison has gone missing, reports say.





Prison sources say the cat had disappeared while being held in a room. Investigations are underway to find out to which detainee the drugs were brought by the cat.









The cat was taken into custody by intelligence officers near the Magazine Prison, recently. The heroin was wrapped in a bag and tied around the cat's neck and sent to jail along with two other SIM cards.





An operation has been launched to find the cat.



