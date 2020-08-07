Sri Lanka: Landslide victory for the ruling party

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna ( SLPP) led coalition achieves a landslide victory in the General Elections 2020 with 151 seats securing a 2/3 majority in the Parliament.

















Meanwhile, issuing a statement US embassy in Colombo states that; " On August 5, the people of Sri Lanka exercised a fundamental democratic right and went to the polls to elect their next parliament. The United States congratulates Sri Lanka on conducting the elections in a peaceful and orderly manner despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the new parliament convenes, we hope the government will renew its commitments to building an inclusive economic recovery, upholding human rights and the rule of law, and protecting the country’s sovereignty. We look forward to partnering with the government and new parliament.