Sri Lanka: List of the New Cabinet and State Ministers

August 12, 2020 , ,
The swearing-in of the new Cabinet of Ministers took place under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in Kandy this morning (12).


The swearing-in ceremony was inaugurated with the blessings of all religions including the Maha Sangha.

Ministers

01. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa - Ministry of Defense

02. Mahinda Rajapaksa - Ministry of Finance, Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural, Housing and Urban Development

03. Nimal Siripala de Silva - Ministry of Labor

04.GLPiris - Ministry of Education

05. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi - Ministry of Health

06. Dinesh Gunawardena - Ministry of External Affairs

07. Douglas Devananda - Ministry of Fisheries

08. Gamini Lokuge - Ministry of Transport

09. Bandula Gunawardena - Ministry of Trade

10. RMCB Rathnayake - Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation

11. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon - Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government

12. Keheliya Rambukwella - Ministry of Mass Media

13. Chamal Rajapaksa - Ministry of Irrigation

14. Dallas Alahapperuma - Ministry of Power

15. Johnston Fernando - Ministry of Highways

16. Wimal Weerawansa - Ministry of Industries

17. Mahinda Amaraweera - Ministry of Environment

18. SM Chandrasena - Ministry of Lands

19. Mahindananda Aluthgamage - Ministry of Agriculture

20. Vasudeva Nanayakkara - Ministry of Water Supply

21. Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila - Ministry of Energy

22. Ramesh Pathirana - Ministry of Plantation

23.Prasanna Ranatunga - Ministry of Tourism

24. Rohitha Abeygunawardena - Ministry of Ports and Shipping

25. Namal Rajapaksa - Ministry of Youth and Sports

26.Ali Sabri - Ministry of Justice

Ministers of State

01. Chamal Rajapaksa - Internal Security Home Affairs Disaster Management

02. Priyankara Jayaratne - Foreign Employment Promotion, Money Capital Markets and, Government Reforms

03. Duminda Dissanayake - Solar, Wind and Hydro Generation Project Development

04. Dayasiri Jayasekara - Batik, handloom fabrics and local apparel products

05. Lasantha Alagiyawanna - Cooperative Services Marketing Development and Consumer Protection

06. Sudarshini Fernandopulle - Prison Reforms and Prisoners Rehabilitation

07. Arundika Fernando - Promotion of Coconut, Kitul, Palm and Rubber Cultivation and Allied Industrial Products Production and Export Diversification

08. Nimal Lansa - Rural Roads and Necessary Infrastructure

09. Jayantha Samaraweera - Warehousing Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boat and Shipping Development

10. Roshan Ranasinghe - Land Management, Public Enterprises Land and Property Development

11. Kanaka Herath - Company Estate Reforms, Tea Estate Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Promotion

12. Vidura Wickramanayake - National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion

13. Janaka Wakkumbura - Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel and other small plantation crops related to industry development and export promotion

14. Vijitha Berugoda - Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education Pirivenas and Buddhist Universities

15. Shehan Semasinghe - Samurdhi, Home Economy, Microfinance Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resource Development

16. Mohan Silva - Regulation of fertilizer production and supply, use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides

17. Lohan Ratwatte - Gem and Jewelery Industries

18. Dilum Amunugama - Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Car Industries

19. Wimalaweera Dissanayake - Wildlife Conservation, Conservation of Elephant Fences and Trenches and Reforestation and Forest Resource Development

20. Tharaka Balasuriya - Regional Cooperation

21. Indika Anuruddha - Rural Housing and Construction & Building Materials Industry Promotion

22. Kanchana Wijesekera - Ornamental fish, freshwater fish and prawn farming, fishing harbor development, multi-day fishing

23. Sanath Nishantha - Rural and Regional Drinking Water Supply, Project Development

24. Siripala Gamlath - Mahaweli Zone Associations, Canals and Settlement Common Infrastructure Development

25. Sarath Weerasekera - Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs

26. Anuradha Jayaratne - Rural Paddy and Allied Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development

27. Sadasivam Viyalendran - Professional Development in Postal Services and Journalism

28. Thenuka Vidanagamage - Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development

29. Sisira Jayakody - Indigenous Medicine Promotion Rural and Ayurvedic Hospital Development and Community Health

30. Piyal Nishantha de Silva - Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services

31.Prasanna Ranaweera - Promotion of Canes, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries

32.DV Chanaka - Aviation and Export Zone Development

33.DB Herath - Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy Related Industries

34. Shashindra Rajapaksa - Paddy & Grain, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production and High Tech Agriculture

35. Nalaka Godahewa - Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Sanitation

36. Jeewan Thondaman - Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure

37. Ajith Nivard Cabraal - Finance and Capital Markets and Public Enterprise Reforms

38. Sita Arambepola - Skills Development Vocational Education, Research and Innovation

39. Channa Jayasumana - Drug production, supply and regulation

The chairmen of the District Coordinating Committees appointed during the swearing in of the Cabinet are as follows:

01. Pradeep Undugoda - Colombo

02. Sahan Pradeep - Gampaha

03. Sanjeewa Edirimanne - Kalutara

04. Wasantha Yapa Bandara - Kandy

05.S Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda - Matale

06.SB Dissanayake - Nuwara Eliya

07. Sampath Athukorala - Galle

08. Nipuna Ranawaka - Matara

09. Upul Galappaththi - Hambantota

10. Angajan Ramanathan - Jaffna

11. Douglas Devananda - Kilinochchi

12. K. Dileepan - Vavuniya

13. K. Cader Mastan - Mullaitivu and Mannar

14. d. Weerasinghe - Ampara

15. Kapila Athukorala - Trincomalee

16. Gunapala Ratnasekera - Kurunegala

17. Ashoka Premathilaka - Puttalam

18. SM Nandasena - Anuradhapura

19. Amarakirthi Athukorala - Polonnaruwa

20. Sudarshana Denipitiya - Badulla

21. Kumarasiri Ratnayake - Moneragala

22. Akila Ellawala - Ratnapura

23. Rajika Wickramasinghe - Kegalle

