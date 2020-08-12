Sri Lanka: List of the New Cabinet and State Ministers
The swearing-in of the new Cabinet of Ministers took place under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in Kandy this morning (12).
The swearing-in ceremony was inaugurated with the blessings of all religions including the Maha Sangha.
Ministers
01. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa - Ministry of Defense
02. Mahinda Rajapaksa - Ministry of Finance, Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural, Housing and Urban Development
03. Nimal Siripala de Silva - Ministry of Labor
04.GLPiris - Ministry of Education
05. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi - Ministry of Health
06. Dinesh Gunawardena - Ministry of External Affairs
07. Douglas Devananda - Ministry of Fisheries
08. Gamini Lokuge - Ministry of Transport
09. Bandula Gunawardena - Ministry of Trade
10. RMCB Rathnayake - Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
11. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon - Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
12. Keheliya Rambukwella - Ministry of Mass Media
13. Chamal Rajapaksa - Ministry of Irrigation
14. Dallas Alahapperuma - Ministry of Power
15. Johnston Fernando - Ministry of Highways
16. Wimal Weerawansa - Ministry of Industries
17. Mahinda Amaraweera - Ministry of Environment
18. SM Chandrasena - Ministry of Lands
19. Mahindananda Aluthgamage - Ministry of Agriculture
20. Vasudeva Nanayakkara - Ministry of Water Supply
21. Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila - Ministry of Energy
22. Ramesh Pathirana - Ministry of Plantation
23.Prasanna Ranatunga - Ministry of Tourism
24. Rohitha Abeygunawardena - Ministry of Ports and Shipping
25. Namal Rajapaksa - Ministry of Youth and Sports
26.Ali Sabri - Ministry of Justice
Ministers of State
01. Chamal Rajapaksa - Internal Security Home Affairs Disaster Management
02. Priyankara Jayaratne - Foreign Employment Promotion, Money Capital Markets and, Government Reforms
03. Duminda Dissanayake - Solar, Wind and Hydro Generation Project Development
04. Dayasiri Jayasekara - Batik, handloom fabrics and local apparel products
05. Lasantha Alagiyawanna - Cooperative Services Marketing Development and Consumer Protection
06. Sudarshini Fernandopulle - Prison Reforms and Prisoners Rehabilitation
07. Arundika Fernando - Promotion of Coconut, Kitul, Palm and Rubber Cultivation and Allied Industrial Products Production and Export Diversification
08. Nimal Lansa - Rural Roads and Necessary Infrastructure
09. Jayantha Samaraweera - Warehousing Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boat and Shipping Development
10. Roshan Ranasinghe - Land Management, Public Enterprises Land and Property Development
11. Kanaka Herath - Company Estate Reforms, Tea Estate Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Promotion
12. Vidura Wickramanayake - National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion
13. Janaka Wakkumbura - Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel and other small plantation crops related to industry development and export promotion
14. Vijitha Berugoda - Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education Pirivenas and Buddhist Universities
15. Shehan Semasinghe - Samurdhi, Home Economy, Microfinance Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resource Development
16. Mohan Silva - Regulation of fertilizer production and supply, use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides
17. Lohan Ratwatte - Gem and Jewelery Industries
18. Dilum Amunugama - Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Car Industries
19. Wimalaweera Dissanayake - Wildlife Conservation, Conservation of Elephant Fences and Trenches and Reforestation and Forest Resource Development
20. Tharaka Balasuriya - Regional Cooperation
21. Indika Anuruddha - Rural Housing and Construction & Building Materials Industry Promotion
22. Kanchana Wijesekera - Ornamental fish, freshwater fish and prawn farming, fishing harbor development, multi-day fishing
23. Sanath Nishantha - Rural and Regional Drinking Water Supply, Project Development
24. Siripala Gamlath - Mahaweli Zone Associations, Canals and Settlement Common Infrastructure Development
25. Sarath Weerasekera - Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs
26. Anuradha Jayaratne - Rural Paddy and Allied Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development
27. Sadasivam Viyalendran - Professional Development in Postal Services and Journalism
28. Thenuka Vidanagamage - Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development
29. Sisira Jayakody - Indigenous Medicine Promotion Rural and Ayurvedic Hospital Development and Community Health
30. Piyal Nishantha de Silva - Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services
31.Prasanna Ranaweera - Promotion of Canes, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries
32.DV Chanaka - Aviation and Export Zone Development
33.DB Herath - Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy Related Industries
34. Shashindra Rajapaksa - Paddy & Grain, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production and High Tech Agriculture
35. Nalaka Godahewa - Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Sanitation
36. Jeewan Thondaman - Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure
37. Ajith Nivard Cabraal - Finance and Capital Markets and Public Enterprise Reforms
38. Sita Arambepola - Skills Development Vocational Education, Research and Innovation
39. Channa Jayasumana - Drug production, supply and regulation
The chairmen of the District Coordinating Committees appointed during the swearing in of the Cabinet are as follows:
01. Pradeep Undugoda - Colombo
02. Sahan Pradeep - Gampaha
03. Sanjeewa Edirimanne - Kalutara
04. Wasantha Yapa Bandara - Kandy
05.S Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda - Matale
06.SB Dissanayake - Nuwara Eliya
07. Sampath Athukorala - Galle
08. Nipuna Ranawaka - Matara
09. Upul Galappaththi - Hambantota
10. Angajan Ramanathan - Jaffna
11. Douglas Devananda - Kilinochchi
12. K. Dileepan - Vavuniya
13. K. Cader Mastan - Mullaitivu and Mannar
14. d. Weerasinghe - Ampara
15. Kapila Athukorala - Trincomalee
16. Gunapala Ratnasekera - Kurunegala
17. Ashoka Premathilaka - Puttalam
18. SM Nandasena - Anuradhapura
19. Amarakirthi Athukorala - Polonnaruwa
20. Sudarshana Denipitiya - Badulla
21. Kumarasiri Ratnayake - Moneragala
22. Akila Ellawala - Ratnapura
23. Rajika Wickramasinghe - Kegalle
