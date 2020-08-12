Sri Lanka: List of the New Cabinet and State Ministers

The swearing-in of the new Cabinet of Ministers took place under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in Kandy this morning (12).









The swearing-in ceremony was inaugurated with the blessings of all religions including the Maha Sangha.





Ministers





01. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa - Ministry of Defense





02. Mahinda Rajapaksa - Ministry of Finance, Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural, Housing and Urban Development





03. Nimal Siripala de Silva - Ministry of Labor





04.GLPiris - Ministry of Education





05. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi - Ministry of Health





06. Dinesh Gunawardena - Ministry of External Affairs





07. Douglas Devananda - Ministry of Fisheries





08. Gamini Lokuge - Ministry of Transport





09. Bandula Gunawardena - Ministry of Trade





10. RMCB Rathnayake - Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation





11. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon - Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government





12. Keheliya Rambukwella - Ministry of Mass Media





13. Chamal Rajapaksa - Ministry of Irrigation





14. Dallas Alahapperuma - Ministry of Power





15. Johnston Fernando - Ministry of Highways





16. Wimal Weerawansa - Ministry of Industries





17. Mahinda Amaraweera - Ministry of Environment





18. SM Chandrasena - Ministry of Lands





19. Mahindananda Aluthgamage - Ministry of Agriculture





20. Vasudeva Nanayakkara - Ministry of Water Supply





21. Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila - Ministry of Energy





22. Ramesh Pathirana - Ministry of Plantation





23.Prasanna Ranatunga - Ministry of Tourism





24. Rohitha Abeygunawardena - Ministry of Ports and Shipping





25. Namal Rajapaksa - Ministry of Youth and Sports





26.Ali Sabri - Ministry of Justice





Ministers of State





01. Chamal Rajapaksa - Internal Security Home Affairs Disaster Management





02. Priyankara Jayaratne - Foreign Employment Promotion, Money Capital Markets and, Government Reforms





03. Duminda Dissanayake - Solar, Wind and Hydro Generation Project Development





04. Dayasiri Jayasekara - Batik, handloom fabrics and local apparel products





05. Lasantha Alagiyawanna - Cooperative Services Marketing Development and Consumer Protection





06. Sudarshini Fernandopulle - Prison Reforms and Prisoners Rehabilitation





07. Arundika Fernando - Promotion of Coconut, Kitul, Palm and Rubber Cultivation and Allied Industrial Products Production and Export Diversification





08. Nimal Lansa - Rural Roads and Necessary Infrastructure





09. Jayantha Samaraweera - Warehousing Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boat and Shipping Development





10. Roshan Ranasinghe - Land Management, Public Enterprises Land and Property Development





11. Kanaka Herath - Company Estate Reforms, Tea Estate Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Promotion





12. Vidura Wickramanayake - National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion





13. Janaka Wakkumbura - Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel and other small plantation crops related to industry development and export promotion





14. Vijitha Berugoda - Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education Pirivenas and Buddhist Universities





15. Shehan Semasinghe - Samurdhi, Home Economy, Microfinance Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resource Development





16. Mohan Silva - Regulation of fertilizer production and supply, use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides





17. Lohan Ratwatte - Gem and Jewelery Industries





18. Dilum Amunugama - Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Car Industries





19. Wimalaweera Dissanayake - Wildlife Conservation, Conservation of Elephant Fences and Trenches and Reforestation and Forest Resource Development





20. Tharaka Balasuriya - Regional Cooperation





21. Indika Anuruddha - Rural Housing and Construction & Building Materials Industry Promotion





22. Kanchana Wijesekera - Ornamental fish, freshwater fish and prawn farming, fishing harbor development, multi-day fishing





23. Sanath Nishantha - Rural and Regional Drinking Water Supply, Project Development





24. Siripala Gamlath - Mahaweli Zone Associations, Canals and Settlement Common Infrastructure Development





25. Sarath Weerasekera - Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs





26. Anuradha Jayaratne - Rural Paddy and Allied Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development





27. Sadasivam Viyalendran - Professional Development in Postal Services and Journalism





28. Thenuka Vidanagamage - Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Development





29. Sisira Jayakody - Indigenous Medicine Promotion Rural and Ayurvedic Hospital Development and Community Health





30. Piyal Nishantha de Silva - Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services





31.Prasanna Ranaweera - Promotion of Canes, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industries





32.DV Chanaka - Aviation and Export Zone Development





33.DB Herath - Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy Related Industries





34. Shashindra Rajapaksa - Paddy & Grain, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production and High Tech Agriculture





35. Nalaka Godahewa - Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Sanitation





36. Jeewan Thondaman - Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure





37. Ajith Nivard Cabraal - Finance and Capital Markets and Public Enterprise Reforms





38. Sita Arambepola - Skills Development Vocational Education, Research and Innovation





39. Channa Jayasumana - Drug production, supply and regulation





The chairmen of the District Coordinating Committees appointed during the swearing in of the Cabinet are as follows:





01. Pradeep Undugoda - Colombo





02. Sahan Pradeep - Gampaha





03. Sanjeewa Edirimanne - Kalutara





04. Wasantha Yapa Bandara - Kandy





05.S Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda - Matale





06.SB Dissanayake - Nuwara Eliya





07. Sampath Athukorala - Galle





08. Nipuna Ranawaka - Matara





09. Upul Galappaththi - Hambantota





10. Angajan Ramanathan - Jaffna





11. Douglas Devananda - Kilinochchi





12. K. Dileepan - Vavuniya





13. K. Cader Mastan - Mullaitivu and Mannar





14. d. Weerasinghe - Ampara





15. Kapila Athukorala - Trincomalee





16. Gunapala Ratnasekera - Kurunegala





17. Ashoka Premathilaka - Puttalam





18. SM Nandasena - Anuradhapura





19. Amarakirthi Athukorala - Polonnaruwa





20. Sudarshana Denipitiya - Badulla





21. Kumarasiri Ratnayake - Moneragala





22. Akila Ellawala - Ratnapura





23. Rajika Wickramasinghe - Kegalle