Sri Lanka: Our Foreign Minister who molded us

by Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne





It was 15 years ago, I was Commanding SLNS Sauyra , the flag ship of Sri Lanka Navy stationed at Colombo harbour. I had just returned from India after finishing my tenure as Defence Adviser at our High Commission in New Delhi. Our task was to sail into deep sea towards equator in search of LTTE arms smuggling ships. We use to patrol for 21 days and we were in harbour for ten days for our much deserved break.





I vividly remember the day. Friday 12th August 2005, that day we had our Inter Command Volleyball tournament at Welisara which followed with drinks and dinner. Our ships are “Dry” at sea (no liquor is served onboard when out at sea) and this party following the Volleyball tournament was a good opportunity to relax at best company after 22-days dry period.





It was around 9PM on that day, I received a call from Madura, the Personal Security Officer of then Foreign Minister Hon. Lakshman Kadirgamar. Mr Kadirgamar promised me that he will visit my ship when I met him last time. My ship was due to sail to Vishakapatnum Indian Naval Dockyard for medium refit. US $ 20 million job which arranged free of cost to Sri Lankan government due to skilled negotiations of our Foreign Minister Hon Lakshman Kadirgamar.





Former Minister Sri Lankabhimanya, Hon. Lakshman Kadirgamar, PC, MP.

But what I heard from Madura was shocking. He said “ Sir, Minister was shot. Body is laying at Colombo Mortuary. I am going back to residence with madam. Please come.” So, LTTE has ultimately took their prime target!





I rushed to Colombo Mortuary in my car from Welisara.





On my way, my mind rush back to the day that I met Mr Kadirgamar for the first time. I was selected to the the post of Defence Adviser, Sri Lanka High Commission (SLHC), New Delhi, India in November 2001. I was given time to meet Minister prior to my departure to India as 9AM at his residence. Half an hour was allocated for this meeting. There were two more clerical staffers who were gong on appointment to an





Embassy in Western country also waiting to meet Minister after me. I was surprised to note that Minister used to meet ALL our staff (diplomats or clerical staff) going to Foreign Missions prior to their departure. When he saw me on that day in uniform, he asked two staffers to meet him first, finished their calls soon and sat with me for a long interview. He knew about Navy as his elder brother was Navy Commander in 70s. He inquired about my foreign training exposures and advised me on important appointment I am going to hold for next three years. His briefing aptly covered the importance of India to us.





Our half an hour meeting went on for one an half hours. Minister who was extremely busy but was ready to spent one and half hours with young newly appointed diplomat to brief him and motivate him before he take up appointment in a foreign country! I was so impressed and determined to do my best at my new appointment.





When I reached Mortuary, body of Minister was laying on postmortem table. The postmortem was over and the staff at mortuary preparing the body to be transferred to undertaker. They allowed me to see the body. His chest was opened for the postmortem. One gunshot has gone piercing the heart damaging main blood arteries. The heart which won love and respect of all Sri Lankan’s. Heart which was strong enough to win Rugby football colours at Trinity College, Kandy in 1948/1949, Captain College Cricket team in 1950 and Sri Lanka schools récord in 110 meters hurdles; which won him Trinity Lion on Athletics 1950. The heart strong enough to win first Duncan White Challenge cup for Athletics in 1948 and prestigious Ryde Gold Medal for best all round student at Trinity College in 1950 is laying on postmortem table.





Mr D B S Jayaraj wrote in his article “Kadirgamar - Destined to achieve Glory” said,





“Independence drawn to Sri Lanka, then known as Ceylon on 4th February 1948. The Union Jack was lowered and National flag was raised at the stroke of mid night. Even as the flag flattered proudly, four young athletes carrying flaming torches enter the square and ran up steps of Independence hall. Together they lit the lamp of freedom. The quartet comprised the youth members of the four major communities of the Island. 16 year old youth representing Tamils was young Lakshman Kadirgamar.”





He was destined to achieve glory. 1950 he went to University of Colombo and then to Peradeniya to study law, graduated with LLB (Hons) degree in 1953. Traveled to India in 1951 and 1952 for all- India University games and won 110 meters hurdles title both the years. At Law College passed with first class and took oaths as an Advocate at Supreme Courts of Ceylon in 1953. Then won scholarship to Balliol Collge, Oxford. UK. In 1960 won the BLitt degree from University of Oxford and became a barrister at Inner Temple in London. He was the second Sri Lankan (after Mr Lalith Athulathmudali) to become President of Oxford Union.





He was working abroad as an International lawyer with very high repute until our President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga invited him to serve for our beloved country. She made him a National list Member of Parliament and our Minister of Foreign Affairs.





I personally consider it was my destiny to serve under such an eminent Foreign Minister. Minister was a frequent visitor to New Delhi. He very well understood the importance of India in our foreign policy. He had so many friends there. We who served at SLHC, New Delhi as junior diplomats always benefited with Mr Kadirgamar’s visits to





New Delhi. Whether it is former Foreign Ministers Natwar Singh, Jaswant Singh, Yashwant Sinha, Pranab Mukherjee or Ministers Mani Shankar Iyar or Kapil Sibal, all were Minister’s friends. He always introduced us, the young diplomats to these eminent Indian leaders.





Usually calm SLHC become busy as a beehive when our Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Chinnaiah announcers “ Minister is coming next week”. All important briefs and reports were prepared and updated. Minister had great habit of listening to us and get our view points. My friend Saj U Mendis, who was a first Secretary at that time will speak until Minister says “I got your point Saj”. Usually he stays with our High Commissioner, Mr Mangala Munasinghe in his residence. Mr and Mrs Munasinghe looked after Minister and madam very well with love and affection. If he stays in a hotel, I had great responsibility of looking after his security. He was a prime target of LTTE. Indian government also knew it and provided maximum security arrangements for the Minister.





He was a great Orator. His speeches were excellent. The excellence came from his hard work. Usually he come to New Delhi in afternoon Srilankan flight leaving Colombo in the afternoon. He used to rest well for four hours in flight and had light dinner prior to landing at New Delhi at 7PM. Then straight to hotel and sit down and work on his speech for next day. His trusted lieutenant, his personal assistant Lenagala (Lena) on his side, they work till late night. If madam was accompanied, she insist Minister to go to sleep and have some rest. It was amazing a person with kidney transplant work that hard. The hotel business Centre virtually taken over by us as our Secretariat.





Next morning when Minister speaks in the scheduled conference, the Hindu newspaper editor, Minister’s good friend and Ranji trophy cricketer, N Ram writes his editorial saying “when Lakshman speaks India listen”. His speeches in New Delhi were so brilliant and well articulated. He understood India well and Indian leaders respected him. He was dear friend of India.





Among impromptu speeches Minister has delivered, the speech he made at London in September 2004 to Sri Lankan cricketers during dinner reception was the best. He showed the difference between National cricketers and our politicians in his witty speech. Please read it in google.





During my tenure under the Minister, I learnt three things important about India.

I will explain them with the true incidents.





1. No protocol for friends - Minister’s best friend was Hon Pranab Mukherjee, very senior Politician from Congress party. He was Minister of Defence in 2004. He became India’s Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister and later HE the





President of India. During one of the visits by Minister Kadirgamar to New Delhi in 2004, meeting was scheduled at Meeting room of the hotel where Minister was staying (Taj Palace Hotel) with Hon Pranab Mukherjee, the Minister of Defence of India. Our Minister informed me to tell him when Hon Mukherjee is leaving his office. When I informed, our Minister came down by lift from 5th floor and received Hon Mukherjee at the entrance to the hotel. Then they went to meeting room to gather. After the meeting also some way. Our Minister walked up to the





car of Indian Minister. Later when I told our Minister as per Protocol he has to receive Hon Mukherjee at meeting room and ask “why Sir you went up to car porch when you have to receive him at meeting room?” our Minister said “Hon Pranab Mukherjee is my friend. There is NO protocol for friends! “





2. In democratic country, do not forget the opposition - when our Minister visits New Delhi, he meet government leaders such as PM, Minister of External Affairs affairs, Defence Minister, etc. After these meetings with ruling party leaders, he meet the opposition party leaders also and brief them.





One day I asked him why? He said “Ravi, do not forget, India is a democracy. In democracy, one day opposition will come into power. It may be in weeks’ time. May be in five years time. But when they come into power, they will remember you.” How true. It was BJP - led government was in power then. When we had our grand victory against LTTE in 2009, it was Congress led government.





3. For Mr Kadirgamar, progress in Indian monsoon was very important. He will call and ask me the progress of monsoon, whether monsoon in time or early or delayed. Whether rain his heavy or mild. Whether sufficient water received in agricultural areas or not. One day I asked him why he is so keen about Indian monsoon progress. He said, “Ravi, Indian economy depends on monsoon. When they get enough water, they will have a good crop of rice, wheat and vegetables. So, the government do not required to give grants to farmers. So, government will have money to help neighboring countries like us”. Brilliant thinking and foresight.





We miss Minister who groomed us. I think it’s the same feeling to all young diplomats (both ladies and gentlemen) whom he has recruited when he was the Minister more than 20 years ago. These diplomats now holding high positions of Ambassadors and High Commissioners today due to excellent training, grooming and motivation Mr Kadirgamar gave them when they were on the job training. He made us more patriotic and hard working. He want us to observe, learn and perform well for the country. We miss him today. Otherwise he will introduce us to World leaders saying “ he/ she is my student”.





I will conclude my writeup with another true story.





One day, Minister was rushing to President House with a junior diplomat at that time (I think its Chanaka Talpahewa) to meet HE the President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga for the scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister who was on visit to Sri Lanka. Suddenly Minister stopped, looked at Chanaka, walked up to him and adjust/tighten Chanaka’s tie knot and said “now looks better”.





He was a wonderful person and fatherly figure and motivator of our Foreign Service.





Tell me which Minister will do such thing to his junior officer?





May he attain bliss of Supreme Nirvana.





The writer is Retired from Sri Lanka Navy and Former Chief of Defence Staff



