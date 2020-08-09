Lebanon in Mourning After Massive Explosion

The politicians in Lebanon are extremely corrupt, wealthy, and couldn’t care less about running the country. The citizens are extremely poor and desperate. For decades, it’s been failing infrastructure, poorly functioning utilities, the price of bread is now ridiculous.





by Anwar A. Khan





This was an absolute nightmare in Beirut on 4 August, 2020!





Why people are killing humanity for his or her personal rage?





Lebanon, officially known as the Republic of Lebanon is a country in Western Asia. It is bordered by Syria to the north and east and Israel to the south, while Cyprus lies west across the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon's location at the crossroads of the Mediterranean Basin and the Arabian hinterland has contributed to its rich history and shaped a cultural identity of religious and ethnic diversity. At just 10,452 km2 (4,036 mi2), it is the smallest recognised sovereign state on the mainland Asian continent.













Beirut is the capital and largest city of Lebanon. The current population of Lebanon is 6.8 million and Beirut's 2020 population is now estimated at 2.4 million. Despite its small size, Lebanese culture is renowned both in the Arab world and globally, powered by its large and influential diaspora.





It is one of the oldest cities in the world, having been inhabited for more than 5,000 years.





Beirut is Lebanon's seat of government and plays a central role in the Lebanese economy, with most banks and corporations based in its Central District, Badaro, Rue Verdun, Hamra, Ryad el Soleh street, and Achrafieh. Following the destructive Lebanese Civil War, Beirut's cultural landscape underwent major reconstruction. Identified and graded for accountancy, advertising, banking, finance and law, Beirut is ranked as a Beta World City by the Globalization and World Cities Research Network.





A massive explosion rocked Beirut on 4 August last, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, Beirut officials have said.





Large parts of Beirut are in ruins and the people of Lebanon are attempting to assess the catastrophic damage and the rising human toll from a blast that shook the capital.





The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away. The blasts were heard as far away as Nicosia on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 240 kilometers (150 miles) away.





It was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. Lebanon's interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated.





The sudden devastation overwhelmed a country already struggling with both the coronavirus pandemic and a severe economic and financial crisis. For hours after the explosion, the most destructive in all of Lebanon's troubled history, ambulances rushed in from around the country to carry away the wounded. Hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies, and generators to keep their lights on.





For blocks around the port, where the explosion took place, bloodied residents staggered through streets lined with overturned cars and littered with rubble from shattered buildings. Windows and doors were blown out kilometers (miles) away, including at the city's only international airport. Army helicopters helped battle fires raging at Beirut's port.





Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station that it appeared the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse at the dock ever since it was confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014. Witnesses reported seeing an orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.





Videos showed what appeared to be a fire erupting nearby just before, and local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved. The fire appeared to spread to a nearby building, triggering the more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and generating a shock wave.





The explosion came amid ongoing tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah military group on Lebanon's southern border. Many residents reported hearing planes overhead just before the blast, fueling a strong sound of an attack, as Israeli military overflights are common.





An Israeli government official said Israel ``had nothing to do'' with the blast. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the news media. Israeli officials usually do not comment on ``foreign reports.'' The Israeli government offered emergency assistance through international intermediaries.





The blast was stunning even for a city that has seen a 15-year civil war, suicide bombings, bombardment by Israel and political assassinations.









“It was a real horror show. I haven't seen anything like that since the days of the (civil) war,'' said Marwan Ramadan, who was about 500 meters (yards) from the port and was knocked off his feet by the force of the explosion.





Health Minister Hassan Hamad said the preliminary toll was more than 70 dead and more than 3,000 wounded. He added that hospitals were barely coping and offers of aid were pouring in from Arab states and friends of Lebanon.





Beirut's governor, Marwan Abboud, broke into tears as he toured the site, exclaiming, “Beirut is a devastated city.'' Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed that “those responsible will pay.''





Some of those injured lay on the ground at the port, Associated Press staff at the scene said. A civil defense official said there were still bodies inside the port, many under debris.





Outside one hospital, Omar Kinno sat on the pavement, holding back tears. Kinno, a Syrian, said one of his sisters was killed when the blast rocked their apartment near the port, and another sister's neck was broken. His injured mother and father were taken to a hospital but he didn't know which, and he was making calls trying to track them down. “I have no idea what happened to my parents. I am totally lost,'' he said.





Confusion reigned across the city, as people cleared out of damaged homes or tried to locate family. Motorcyclists picked their way through traffic, carrying the injured.





One woman covered in blood from the waist up walked down a trashed street while talking furiously on her phone. On another street, a woman with a bloodied face looked distraught, staggering through traffic with two friends at her side. “This country is cursed,'' a young man passing by muttered.





The blast came at a time when Lebanon's economy is facing collapse from the financial crisis and the coronavirus restrictions. Many have lost jobs, while the worth of their savings has evaporated as the currency has plunged in value against the dollar. The result has thrown many into poverty.





The disaster only drives Lebanon deeper into misery, putting thousands out of their homes. It also raises questions about how Lebanon, which imports nearly all vital goods, can do so with its main port devastated.





Several of Beirut's hospitals were damaged in the blast. Outside the St. George University Hospital in Beirut's Achrafieh neighborhood, people with various injuries arrived in ambulances, in cars and on foot. The explosion had caused major damage inside the building and knocked out the electricity. Dozens of injured were being treated on the spot on the street outside, on stretchers and wheelchairs.





The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, said one of its ships in the port was damaged and a number of its peacekeepers were injured, some seriously.





The explosion is a reminiscent of the massive blasts that often erupted during Lebanon's civil war happened only three days before a U.N.-backed tribunal was set to give its verdict in the killing of former PM Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing more than 15 years ago. That explosion, with a ton of explosives, was felt kilometers (miles) away, just as last Tuesday's was.





French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that his country was sending aid. Its Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Iran, Hezbollah's patron, also said it was ready to help. “Stay strong, Lebanon,'' its foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said in a tweet.





The people of Beirut have made clear their fury at the Lebanese government after the massive explosion in the city's port which killed at least 137 people and injured more than 5,000. Their cry for help is so heartbreaking.





That poor, poor man. “Somebody please, do something about us!” You can hear the desperation in his voice.





I consider this an explosion as close to as a nuclear one. And in these tough times, entire capable world leaders should come forth at once to help Lebanon rise up again to help the people to have the freedom to breathe within their country. This really wretches my heart to see this that people with power having the ability to support never lend their hands. I know that world is run by both corporation and government and if anyone of these fails, the other takes over the matter, so why not in the case Lebanon should Multinational firms should come forth to help.





And to the corrupt government that has been exploiting people for decades, your entire generation and anyone of them connected with your thoughts would perish for you solely doesn't realise you reap what you sow. I'll pray for the speedy recovery of each Lebanon citizen. Stay Strong as what I see, the world is going to crumble very soon, for, we need a revolution to stop this misery and help each other to never be oppressed again.





Emmanuel Macron need to sort his own country’s mess. Say what you want about Macron at least somebody is taking some kind of responsibility, and allowing the people to voice and vent.





In spite of its despair and collapse, Lebanon has still enough pride to reject Israel's generous help. Besides, Christians, Sunni Muslims, and Shiite Muslims, there are nowadays and fourth forces that are driving the country to the brink of destruction which is Hezbollah. The state doesn't exist anymore, this area should rather be called "hezbollastan" than Lebanon.





Remember it was nothing in comparison to the smallest nuke, so keep it in mind when politicians make us go to war. The explosion that blew COVID-19 out of the news.





The politicians in Lebanon are extremely corrupt, wealthy, and couldn’t care less about running the country. The citizens are extremely poor and desperate. For decades, it’s been failing infrastructure, poorly functioning utilities, the price of bread is now ridiculous. How much do you want to bet all their wealthy politicians will hold their hands out and expect the rest of the world to fix the problems they created? And probably siphon-off what foreign aid money they can get as well.





Damn, who even stores that much ammonia nitrate in one area. Making Lebanon functional is one hard mission, it's all up to the young generation, I really hope they overcome their religious differences. If there is a revolution in Beirut you know it has been manipulated. It’s the classic move destabilise a country and then send in the jackals to stir the people up.





We need to clean our politics across the globe. The political system in every country is corrupt and irresponsible.





This horrible explosion was completely preventable as the world is a place for living of people peacefully, but not to demolish it. My heart goes out to those affected.









-The End –





The writer is an independent political observer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh who writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs.