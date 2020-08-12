Video: We feel like this is not Sri Lanka anymore but a small China – Chinese rules controlling us
Workers in a Chinese Project in Sri Lanka, The Colombo Port City Project, have launched a peaceful protest since yesterday to demand the basic rights allegedly violated by their employer. While talking to media some of the protesters say that Chinese nationals who are managing the project do not respect the Sri Lankan labour laws but following the Chinese authoritarian rules exist in China.
Here is a video shared on social media where the protestors narrated the pitiful situation of the project;
