Give credit to Trump for His Peace Initiatives

by N.S.Venkataraman





The peace accord between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel has been made possible by the initiative of President Trump and no one needs to have any doubt about this fact. Following the footsteps of UAE, Bahrain has also restored its relationship with Israel and both these countries have given recognition to Israel. This is a very creditable achievement of President Trump, as it is not an easy peace exercise.













Now, with four countries namely Egypt, Jordan,UAE and Bahrain recognizing Israel as a sovereign country , a firm foundation for peace has been laid in the Middle East region. Reports say that Saudi Arabia may also opt for friendly relations with Israel, though the recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia may not happen immediately.





Not surprisingly , Palestine groups have protested against the proactive move of UAE and Bahrain in fostering relationship with Israel.





Obviously, there is increasing realization amongst the Islamic countries in Middle East region about the fruitlessness of war mongering with Israel, which has not benefited the Palestinian people in any way so far. On the other hand, it has only created sufferings for the Palestinian people ,who have to face frequent conflicts in the region. The Palestine people are virtually living in isolation now without any hope for their future and certainly they would want to get out of this disturbing situation.





The success of President Trump’s peace initiative in the Middle East certainly can change the face of the Middle East region and enable it to rid itself from the climate of conflict and violence that has been happening so far.





It would be good if the Palestine people would see the writing on the wall, realize the ground reality of Israel being there for all time to come and work out a peaceful solution , so that the Palestine people can live in peace and realize their potentials for growth and development.





Apart from Trump’s successful peace initiative in the Middle East, for which his critics are not giving him the due credit , another remarkable initiative of President Trump was his attempt to have peaceful relations with North Korea, which would make South Korea and North Korea to cooperate and live in peace.





In spite of the fact that USA is the most prosperous country in the world with strong military base and North Korea is an impoverished country with people being denied the opportunities due to it’s isolation, Trump did not stand on prestige but went all the way to Singapore to meet the North Korean President to establish cordial relationship. Trump did this, even though earlier there was bitter and hateful exchange and mutual threat between the USA and North Korea. The fact that Trump did not completely succeed in his peace initiative with North Korea should not in any way minimize the importance of his initiative.





The recent initiative of President Trump to find a solution to Afghan problem by bringing the Taliban to the peace table also has not received appreciation in the USA or in other countries, to the extent that it deserves.





Of course, Trump has initiated trade war with China, which many people believe , both in the USA and other countries, as a necessary step to control China, which is exhibiting aggressive behavior , both in the military front and trade front. But, it should be noted that Trump has limited his conflict with China only with regard to trade and did not start military warfare. If a military conflict would take place between China on the one side and USA and other countries on the other side, it would be entirely due to China’s aggressive postures and not due to any military warlike approach of Trump.





Obviously, there are pledged critics and sections of hostile media in the USA, which appear to be doing everything possible to denigrate Trump on the eve of the forthcoming Presidential election. Fairness demands that President Trump should be given due credit by American people for his remarkable peace initiative in the Middle East and similar other peace strategies that he initiated with North Korea and in Afghanistan.





Even in the case of the India Pakistan conflict, President Trump offered to mediate between the two countries , for which he was ridiculed by his critics and both China and India rejected his offer. Nevertheless, the fact remains that President Trump offered his service towards the cause of peace, which is laudable.