In The Hope of Having a New Enquiry Commission in Bangladesh

by Anwar A. Khan

I have keen interest as I fall in the group of citizens like many who earnestly want ‘a new commission should be set up to enquire about the undiscovered conspirators and killers of Bangladesh’s Founding Father – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, most of his family and the four national leaders.’

The entire black chapter of our history has led many to seek the truth who, like me, have sought, but I think it will be found the bloc of America’s Pentagon-CIA-ISI (Pakistan)-China-Bangladesh’s military and civil bureaucrats as well as anti-Bangladesh liberation forces both at home and abroad had caused these havocs in August-November,1975.





"Seek and ye shall find" has always been the case with us. But during the long past, what we did find was that the people walk in great darkness, mostly not caring or bothering to find out where their country was headed, firm in the belief that it would always be there for them. This is the way the largest population group has been manipulated to react, and their attitude plays right like into the hands of the secret government.

The only way we can come to grips with the reality of the conspirator's success is by mentioning and discussing the secret societies, front organisations, government agencies, international businesses, and many of entities and foundations whose leading lights make up the membership of the Committee of 300-- the ULTIMATE controlling body that runs the world and has done so for at least a hundred years.

The most subversive future planners drawn from the United States, France, Sweden, Britain, Switzerland and Japan that could be mustered. During the period 1968-1972, The Club of Rome became a cohesive entity of new science scientists, globalists, future planners and inter- nationalists of every stripe. As one delegate put it, "We became Joseph's Coat of Many Colors." Peccei's book "Human Quality" formed the basis of the doctrine adopted by NATO's political wing.

We could kill them. We could destroy a marker, but we can't get rid of the idea of freedom Bangabandhu and his true-blue lieutenants gave us permanently. We owe to them for good. But that is not enough!

The brutal murdering events at My Lai, Vietnam became public a year later. Several American army officers were brought to trial in 1971, but only Lieutenant Calley was convicted, but he was also released from prison in 1974. This is so sad that we can’t bear it.

Even after 75 years, the Nazi killers are being located, arrested and prosecuted to face punishment. They are getting due punishment. For people like me, and many more people in Bangladesh strongly demand behind the scene big-shot master-minds, both local and foreign, to bring them in front of public in general and inflict due punishment to set a burning example before the public eyes.

Horrific scenes can be derived from those bestial slayings which got bechanced by those kingbolts from behind the curtain. Then, why not bring them to book to face justice?

Bangladesh was attained in 1971 after a 9-month long bloodbath to grave the so-called two-nation theory. And it was successfully buried. It is a land of people where people of all religions must live together in peace and we fought valiantly with patriotism in 1971 for establishing that very spirit, in other words, secularism along with some other core spirits.

Secularism is one of the four fundamental principles according to the original 1972 Constitution of Bangladesh. The secularism principle was removed from the constitution in 1977 by depraved military ruler Gen Zia. Islam was declared the state religion in 1988 by another devil military ruler Gen Ershad. In 2010, the Bangladesh Supreme Court restored secularism but stated Islam remained the state religion, but the state doesn’t have anything to do with religion. Religion is solely the personal affair of a citizen.

According to prominent journalist and notable columnist Abdul Gaffar Chaudhury, “It was very clear that the motive of the killers was to destroy the foundation of a secular state - Bangladesh and to make it a medieval religious state in the model of Pakistan.” He is purely aright when he writes or pronounces these words.

In an article penned by eminent journalist and celebrated columnist Syed Badrul Ahsan (SBA) titled, “All those men . . . on 15 August 1975 and after” which appeared in the English Opinion Pages of www.bdnews.com on 15th August, 2017. In this piece, he wrote and described how Bangladesh was made one of the dark places of the earth “on 15 August 1975 and after.” Moshtaque, the lone Punic character of Bangabandhu’s cabinet adopting a despicable scheme kissed publicly on the cheek of Bangabandhu Mujib to prove his allegiance to his leader (this picture was released in the-then Newspapers). In order to cozen, he was so jerry-built that he gained ground to receive Bangabandhu’s fond touching on his face vide the photograph of Bangabandhu’s Judas in this article and the relative internet link is: https://opinion.bdnews24.com/2017/08/15/all-those-men-on-15-august-1975-and-after.

SBA further stated that “Forty-two years after the assassination … it is time to plumb the depths of the tragedy which took hold of our collective life in that sad summer…” Yes, it has to be. To dig out the key foxy players both local and foreign, who acted behind the screens for all these felonious crimes, their faces must be brought to light. Rise up and salute the sun – the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was the solitary sky-touching figure during his times of politics across the world because of his attributes of leadership. We should imitate him in all glory and dignity. If we choose to, we will not be second to him in anything.

The piece truly paints the hearts of darkness of some wretched men’s execrable dissembles, and posits in the body of the work. But Moshtaque and those morally reprehensible men, both at home and abroad, have no place in our lives. In fact, these ruffians’ place must be the outfall at a far-off grime place.

‘The national tragedy of 1975 till 1996’ was a watershed moment which divided the nation, but that was made united on a very solid solitary platform by Bangabandhu Mujib and his true-blue lieutenants on his 7th March speech in 1971 which continued till his brutal downfall on 15 August, 1975.

The tragedy… should not have occurred unless and until the defeated forces of 1971 were patronised designedly to serve their inauspicious purposive.

We must rectify in our work and in our effort the dastardly tragedy that happened to Bangabandhu, our four national leaders and the utter damage done to the adorable secular fabric of our society. At least, we have every right to know the names of those local and foreign head honchos who playacted back end the screen veiling their unbeautiful faces!

So, it is truly true when Abdul Gaffar Chaudhury (AGC) writes, “After the national tragedy of 1975 till 1996 those who ruled Bangladesh were the beneficiaries of the killing of Bangabandhu and their motive was the same - to destroy a non-communal state” which we attained in 1971 at supreme sacrifices of our three million martyrs.

A daring covert operation was planned and successfully carried-out then by the anti-Bangladesh liberation forces, CIA and ISI…

AGC’s recent article in The Asian Age analyses fetchingly the conspiracies affected our societal fabric prodigiously. It presents how the conspirators in deceiving people about well-known crimes which brought them benefitted. It also shows AGC’s stylus in presenting how to stop them.

I am also sure the hidden dictatorial power of bloc has established the conspiracy which helped them stay in power for more than two decennaries. It planned to conquer the world of Bangladesh by corruption, cheating and dividing people, and by usurping the throne of the country unlawfully.

Gaffar Chaudhury has correctly detected and spotted, “But the conspiracy is still alive and like a chameleon the living conspirators change their colour from time to time. These conspirators who are still active under disguise are working inside and outside of Awami League. So, to save the country and its democratic and secular foundation, these conspirators should be discovered through a neutral enquiry commission and exposed to the public so that all future conspirators are warned and the enemy of the people are discouraged not to engage in further conspiracies.”

It is also equally true that “a conspiracy which is dangerous and aided by outside forces and continues to destroy the ideals of a state should not be tolerated and many countries have routed such conspirators.”

I also strongly believe if a new strong enquiry commission is soon set-up, it will be able to discover those very shocking truths of our calamitous history of 1975-1996.

The CIA has a way of very publicly blowing their cover—seeming to pop up wherever turmoil, strife, and political unrest materialise for their ill purposive. Despite being almost synonymous with dirty tricks, the Agency has essentially been given free rein, permitted to use whatever tactics they see fit to deal with any (real or perceived) threat to American interests, even if it thinks that the so-called American hegemony anywhere over the world may hamper.

If there’s one thing we know about absolute power, it’s that it corrupts absolutely; and if there’s one thing we know about the CIA, it’s that the astoundingly unethical and criminal squad across the world.

We gave a crushing defeat to the criminal axis of CIA-ISI-China during our glorious Liberation War in 1971 to establish Bangladesh.

Abdul Gaffar Chaudhury’s prominent words can be remembered here, “Now it is an open secret that Pakistan intelligence and CIA were directly involved in this conspiracy. General Ziaur Rahman and Khandaker Mostaq were co-conspirators. Almost all of them are dead now. Those who are alive though old, should be brought to justice. A commission should be appointed by our present government and the commission should have wide-range power to investigate. We may not be able to bring some foreign dignitaries like Henry Kissenger and David Boster to justice. Henry Kissenger was already accused for his alleged involvement in Allende and Mujib killings.”

For a nation based on the idea of one standard of justice for all, this reckoning of setting-up of a new Enquiry Commission is long overdue.

It is important that justice must be achieved. This is the only way people can build trust in the judicial system and contribute to establish the facts of un-civilised and savage playacts enacted during the period of 15 August, 1975 to 1996.

The sheer number and gravity of crimes committed during those times. Regardless of where they are now, there is not just a moral obligation but also a legal obligation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Their acts must be accountable for their ill-actions to the public eyes.

The post-1975 landscape in Bangladesh was also much more complex and the political future of the country more uncertain because of the military dictatorial regimes.

Our glorious Liberation war of 1971 to found Bangladesh is our plume. Our national flag is our preen. Our national anthem is our prideful-ness. We achieved Bangladesh at the blood-bath of 3 million of our people by the lunatic Pakistani military regime and their local brutish cohorts, majorly the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) sub-humans. To attain Bangladesh, three hundred thousand of our mothers and sisters lost their chastity at the hands of those malefactors. We saw their baleful everlasting annihilation of the freedom-loving people of all classes and of all religions in the country. These perps forced out ten million of our people from their homes with unspeakable sufferings, made them shelter-less and forced them to take refuge inside India. All these men-made disasters were played out throughout a 9-month war in 1971.

We finally gave them a crushing defeat on 16 December1971 and our beloved Bangladesh came into being as an independent and sovereign state in the world map. We are proud of the secular spirit that we earned through our glorious Liberation War in 1971.

Bur an unblushing Gen Zia, on 31 August, 1976, snubbed all our glorious achievements of 1971 and he, under an unlawful ordinance freed grievous misdeed-mongers of about 11,500 collaborators, mass-murderers, rapist, …who were in the jailhouse and put into trials by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Mujib. Not only that, these criminals were rehabilitated in every circuit of our society by this chicane of so-called ruler of Bangladesh. Thus he added a chickadee having a dark crowned chapter in our history. He gave those perpetrators a very free-hand to grow and reinforce their berths like banyan-trees everywhere in our sacred land – Bangladesh only for his corruptible political purposiveness.

So, as a freedom fighter of the 1971 war field, I endorse Gaffar Chaudhury’s judgment, “A number of foreign people should come under the inspection of our proposed commission. We may not try them, because they are not under our judicial jurisdiction but we can at least expose them to the public of the world. Inside the country conspirators are hiding or are under disguise as Awami League supporters. They should be brought under enquiry and justice. Now this is the demand of the people of Bangladesh.”

Dr. Kamal Hossain didn’t have any contribution towards the creation of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu loved him so much. He first made him as his Law Minister and then the Foreign Minister at such a young age. He was abroad, as the Foreign Minister, when his great leader Bangabandhu was sent to death. Because of his education and extra-ordinary calibre, he was then well-known to all super-powers. But did he do anything for his great leader? He could have toured and made shuttle diplomacy in countries after countries condemning the beastly slaying of Bangabandhu? Did he call any press-conference anywhere across the world seeking justice for his leader? His press-conference could have shaken the whole world, but he did nothing. Rather, he chose to remain silent. We should condemn him in the most abrasive language and his name should also come under the scope of this would-be enquiry commission.

This is not the end here. After leaving Awami League, he floated a petite political party under the name and style of ‘Gono Forum’ and has resorted to the world of conspirators. He has also fallen-back to the anti-Bangladesh liberation camps and an actor of behind the screen.

I genuinely think that Gaffar Chaudhury is a-right when he writes, “But Bangabandhu's foreign minister was in Oxford at that time. Commission should enquire why he remained silent and did not lodge a strong protest against the military junta at the Commonwealth or the United Nations. When Allende was killed his ambassador to America, Pablo Neruda vehemently lodged protest in the United Nations and to other countries. When Ceausescu of Romania was overthrown and killed, some of his ambassadors in foreign countries protested the killing strongly. But not a single ambassador of Bangabandhu along with his Foreign Minister uttered a word of protest against the killing. Commission should investigate the reason.”

A fiery orator, a true patriot, a great statesman - Bangabandhu Mujib was admired by all people across the country and around the world during his times. He and most of his family were sent to death so brutally in the wee hours of 15 August, 1975. Our dear four national leaders were also brush-fired by submachine guns and bayonet charged to death in the Dhaka Central jail-house at dead of night on second November, 1975.

A whole generation can’t go to their graves without knowing important information that who were those bigwig sub-humans and acted behind the screens from both at home and abroad and did get executed those stalwarts of our political firmament by some vicious front-men. That’s the most frustrating part for all of us!

I come to this magnificent point of Abdul Gaffar Chaudhury, because my conscience leaves me no other choice. I join him in his campaign to set-up a new enquiry commission to expose the truths only because I am in deepest agreement with the noble aims. His write-up is the sentiment of my own heart, and I found myself in full accord when I read his following salient lines:

“The people must know how deep Ziaur Rahman's involvement in the killing of the father of the nation was and why the-then Army and Navy Chief instead of resisting the few killers surrendered to them, declared their allegiance and immediately accepted the post of ambassadors to foreign countries. It should be investigated that how many army officers were close to Ziaur Rahman and assisted him in capturing power with bloodshed. If they are alive they should be brought to justice. Bangabandhu was not just a political leader but he also offered the subcontinent a political philosophy called the 'democracy of the exploited'.”

A time comes when silence is betrayal. That time has come for us in relation to Bangladesh. But silence is costlier than anything else!

***

The new enquiry commission is a dire needed one. And our PM Sheikh Hasina must set-up that commission without wasting any more time to unearth the real truths.

Some of us who have already begun to break the silence of the night have found that the calling to speak is often a vocation of agony, but we must speak. We must speak with all the humility that is appropriate to our limited vision, but we must speak. And we must rejoice as well, for surely this is the first time in our nation’s history that a significant number of its people have chosen to move beyond the prophesying of smooth patriotism to the high grounds of a firm dissent based upon the mandates of conscience and the reading of history. Perhaps a new spirit is rising among us. If it is, let us trace its movement, and pray that our inner being may be sensitive to its guidance. For, we are deeply in need of a new way beyond the darkness that seemed so close around us for a long 45-year.

Over the past two years, as I have moved to break the betrayal of my own silences and to speak from the burnings of my own heart, as I have called for arousing people from the destruction of Bangladesh during the times of 1975-96.

In the light of such tragic incidents, I deem it of signal importance to state clearly the grievous misdoings which were carried out during those years.

I come to the platform of Abdul Gaffar Chaudhury and so many other people to make a passionate plea to my beloved nation. It an attempt and the need for a collective solution to the tragedy of Bangladesh that betided in 1975-96.

Perhaps a more tragic recognition of reality took place when it became clear to me that the colossal misdeeds were done far more than devastating our hopes.





We cannot be silent any longer. O, yes, I say it plain, Bangladesh never was Bangladesh to me in the present-day times, and yet I swear this oath — Bangladesh will be!

If we continue, there will be no doubt in my mind and in the mind of the world that we have no honourable intentions in Bangladesh. The situation is one in which we must be ready to turn sharply from our present ways. In order to atone for our sins and errors in Bangladesh, we should take the initiative in bringing to light those tragic incidents.

The very sad; especially involving grief, death or destruction - tragic incidents in Bangladesh is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the spirit of Bangladesh for which it was established in 1971, and if we ignore this sobering reality, we will find ourselves organising nothing for the next generation.

A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies.

A genuine revolution of values means in the final analysis that our loyalties must become ecumenical rather than sectional. Every nation must now develop an overriding loyalty to mankind as a whole in order to preserve the best in their individual societies.

So, I wish to utter the invaluable words of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, “He (Bangabandhu Mujib) started a war against colonial rule, corruption and poverty in his own country. The new reactionary forces combined with foreign enemies killed Bangabandhu and tried to destroy his political philosophy. We should have a strong and neutral commission to investigate and expose the real conspirators of this killing which is a national tragedy for Bangladesh and shocked the world populace. Like my many friends in Bangladesh, I am also waiting to hear about the formation of this commission by Sheikh Hasina government under an efficient and strong-minded head. If this commission can succeed, these conspirators who are now invisible or in disguise will be exposed. Only then, the country will be able to retain its non-communal and democratic character.”

The oceans of history are made turbulent by the ever-rising tides of pains after 15 August, 1975. History is cluttered with the wreckage of nations and individuals that pursued this self-defeating path of so much blood-letting. Due punishment is the ultimate force that makes for the saving choice of life and good against the damning choice of death and evil. Therefore, the first hope in our inventory must be the hope that love for setting-up a new high-powered commission is going to have the last word to unearth the ill-faces of top-bananas who have still remained un-exposed in front of the public eyes.

We are now faced with the fact, my friends, that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. Procrastination is still the thief of time. Life often leaves us standing bare, naked, and dejected with a lost opportunity. The tide in the affairs of men does not remain at flood—it ebbs. We may cry out desperately for time to pause in her passage, but time is adamant to every plea and rushes on. Over the bleached bones and jumbled residues of numerous civilisations are written the pathetic words, “Too late.” There is an invisible book of life that faithfully records our vigilance or our neglect. Omar Khayyam is right when he said, “The moving finger writes, and having writ moves on.”

We must move past indecision to action. We must find new ways to speak for punishment and justice throughout the developing world, a world that borders on our doors. If we do not act, we shall surely be dragged down the long, dark, and shameful corridors of time reserved for those who possessed power without compassion, might without morality, and strength without sight.

Now let us begin. Now let us rededicate ourselves to the long and bitter, but beautiful, struggle for a new world. Shall we tell the people the struggle is too hard? Will our message be that the forces of Bangladesh’s life militate against their arrival as full men, and we send our deepest regrets? Or will there be another message—of longing, of hope, of solidarity with their yearnings, of commitment to their cause, whatever the cost? The choice is ours, and though we might prefer it otherwise, we must choose in this crucial moment of human history.

As that noble bard of yesteryears, James Russell Lowell, eloquently stated:

“Once to every man and nation comes a moment to decide, in the strife of truth and falsehood, for the good or evil side; some great cause, offering each the gloom or blight, and the choice goes by forever twixt that darkness and that light. Though the cause of evil prosper, yet this truth alone is strong.”

Though the glorious portions be the scaffold, and upon the throne be wrong, yet that scaffold sways the future, and behind the dim unknown resisted the good within the shadow, keeping watch above its own.

And if we will only make the right choice, we will be able to transform this pending cosmic elegy into a creative psalm of peace. If we will make the right choice, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our world into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. If we will but make the right choice, we will be able to speed up the day, all over Bangladesh and all over the world, when justice will roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.

The bacilli of the defeated forces could not be destroyed after Bangladesh’s Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s killing intentionally and with premeditation on 15 August in 1975 by Khondokar Mushtaqu Ahmed and his camarilla and because of skullduggeries of depraved military rulers – Gen. Zia, Gen. Ershad and their compadre – Begum Zia for two decades or so. Unfortunately, they have infected, among many other people in the country.

Journalists like Weekly Holiday editor Enayetullah Khan, BBC’s Atiqul Alam, Dainik Millat’s Chowdhury Mohammad Faruque … must come under the scanner of this would-be enquiry commission.

Equally Gen Zia even rehabilitated the front-men murderers of the Nation’s Founding Father and his true-blue lieutenants with lucrative government positions in Bangladesh’s different diplomatic missions abroad.

Gen Ershad deliberately extended his fullest support and cooperation to those murderers to float their new political party – Freedom Party and got Maj (retd.) Bazlul Huda, a killer of Bangabandhu and most of his family, elected as a Member of Parliament.

Their compadre – Begum Zia with all her pleasances created the grand chance of electing Col Abdur Rashid, a kingpin front-man killer of the Father of the Nation, as a Member of her voter-less Parliament which was held on 15 February, 1996.

So, the anti-Bangladesh liberation forces, especially Jamaat-e-Islami kingpin worst war criminals of 1971, Gen Zia, Gen Ershad, Begum Zia and their foreign mango-twigs must not escape to come under the scanner of this would-be enquiry commission.

A famous patriotic song may deserve to mention with great emphasis here which shall have to be rejuvenated in Bangladesh through this would-be commission: “Chotoder boroder sokoler, gariber-nishher-fakirer, amar desh shob manusher, nei hetha bhedabhed – Hindu, Muslim, Buddha, Christian, nei hetha bhedabhed – kuli ar kamarer, amar desh, shob manusher, shob manusher…(Bangladesh is meant for all people of all classes, of all religions – from poor to have-nots to beggars, my country belongs to all people; there shall be no inequality or difference in any respect; Hindu – Muslim- Buddha – Christian; where there shall be no disparity to and from coolies and blacksmiths; my country belongs to people of all classes; and people of all classes).”

(Postscript: Behind the gray stone walls of those sub-humans, both at home and abroad, there is a load of rubbish, and next to this rubbish are ill people who ravaged our glorified achievements which we attained in 1971. It is a big shock, that you cannot take. In truth, since they are collectors of miscellaneous useless objects or collect things that have been discarded by others, their places are bound to be the outfall at a far-off grime place).

-The End -

The writer based in Dhaka, is a bantam FF of the 1971 war field to establish Bangladesh in 1971 (was then a college student aged at 16 +). I have always been apolitical (till now). Nor do I have any affiliations with any socio-cultural or human rights organisations as yet. And I shall not do so unto my death.



