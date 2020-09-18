Leading Buddhist monk say that Sri Lanka is a Chinese colony – Chinese will enter the Parliament soon

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena, pioneering Buddhist organization in the country, Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera says that the Chinese will soon obtain dual citizenship and represent Sri Lanka in the Parliament of Sri Lanka as per the permission given by the new constitution for dual citizens to be elected as Members of Parliament.





"The problem we have is that those who raised their hand to 17th raised their hand to 18th; those who raised their hand to 18 raised their hand to 19th. Now they are all getting ready to raise their hand to 20th. It would be a historic mistake for anyone to go ahead with this mandate,” local media has reported.

Especially with regard to dual citizenship, the Chinese can also show Rs. 25 lakhs and come to Parliament saying that I am also a citizen of Sri Lanka. I think it will happen anyway because this is becoming a Chinese colony.

And this could happen to an Afghan. And this could happen to an Indian. If there is so much love for this country, why can't someone do politics in this country by revoking their citizenship?

A Tamil LTTE Diaspora is being formed. They have also made large requests for dual citizenship. So they too can build their strength in the legislature what Prabhakaran could not do.

This is a very serious situation, especially if we take into account the procurement process and auditing. Therefore, we do not think - just as this family wants, we have come to terms with that situation - that is why he should draft a new constitution through a broader discussion, ” the Thera said.

Gnanasara Thera was speaking to the media when he appeared before the Fort Magistrate's Court yesterday (17).