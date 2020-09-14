Sri Lanka: Calling Intelligence against ragging

Harassment of junior students by seniors is a rooted social problem. We believe that the cruelty on novices known as ragging is a symptom of rooted social disease. Unfortunately, we do not see an in-depth sociological approach to address the substances of this issue.





Editorial

We have lost many student lives due to ragging in the state universities of this country. Some students were permanently paralyzed or traumatized. Although several steps have been taken to change this primitive culture, each step has turned into a hollow action. Now, the head of the government’s body responsible for the wellbeing of the universities and students, the University Grants Commission, came out with a new plan. That is, to deploy members of the state intelligence service to stop the ragging in universities.





This strategy is very important. But, which country on earth tells that the authority is planning to conduct the intelligence operation before they are being conducted? Do you need to rocket science to understand what will happen to your desire to make omelette when the eggs dropped on a rock? However, needless to say, the government should have a strategic plan to implement against this cruel act of certain university students.









It would not be appropriate if there was an attempt to deploy members of the security forces in uniform or civilian clothes inside the universities to eliminate the cruelty on novices. If such a situation arises, university students can protest by giving different interpretations. What is important here is the implementation of a series of strategic intelligence operations at several layers within the legal framework. The necessary technical knowledge can be provided through the state security apparatus. But, the human resources needed for that should be found in the universities themselves. It is indeed too late to introduce, a proper communications system for reporting ragging in universities. There must be a rapid action program to respond promptly to such incidents. Look at the prevailing grim situation in the universities; why can’t we introduce the hotline for free of charge? Don’t these universities have the capacity to find a few sponsors to place digital billboards with strong messages against ragging?

Higher education in this country has been under the control of various money launderers for many years. Unfortunately; many students are unaware of the opportunities ahead of them. There is no definite plan to expand their tiny world. Unofficial reports indicate that some students are being abused by teachers disguised as saints. The methodology for filling vacancies in academic and non-academic staff in universities is very weak. There are allegations that only sexual attraction is important for certain appointments. Our feeling is that these are not empty accusations as saying goes where there's smoke there's fire.

If the state universities in this country were to function properly, they should produce intellectuals. If so, those institutions should have become the highest of higher education institutions in the world. What has happened instead? Some parts of these institutes were once torture chambers. Many of the so-called intellectuals produced by these institutions are hollow bootlickers of political vulgarism. They know only how to brag about themselves. Other than that they did nothing substantive to define the lives of students as teachers.

The university student who sees this real breakdown is naturally anxious. If the teacher who is supposed to guide his life is a stinking political henchman or a sex addict, is there anyone he can trust? This situation can be better understood by visiting the social networking sites of teachers working in state universities in this country. The statements they make on social media are pathetic. In the final analysis, these are national thieves. Look at the banality of intellectual evils in this country!

It is in this context, why many university students became tools in various political camps. As a result, efficiency, capability and reliability of these state education institutions were faded and they have lost their reputation.

No doubt, it is a fundamental right to protect and promote his or her political believes as long as it does not violate others right. But wasting the prime period of one's life on the filth of others is the height of stupidity. As a result, the history of our higher education institutes tells us that many students lost their pathway. Eventually, they missed opportunities to make their lives meaningful. Many of them became daydreamers of false liberation through social revolution. That emptiness was filled with hatred and intolerance for the other. The student who goes home after graduation has to enlist the help of a politician to become a time-consuming development officer who stays in a government institution from morning till evening. Doesn't this show the misery facing the nation and the productions of our higher education institutes? A real overhaul is essential to change this whole system. There should be a transparent program in which teachers are responsible and accountable not only to themselves but also to students.

No doubt, it is the responsibility of the government and other parties to take all necessary steps to curb the practice of ragging and other forms of harassment. The responsibilities of the intelligence services are enormous. The properly strategized plan will have the capability to turn these state educational institutions, which has been a source of shame for decades, into places of national pride. According to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's election manifesto, every student sits for the advanced level will have a chance at university. But, what is the national mechanism to get the best out of them!



