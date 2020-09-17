SriLankan Airline: Ex-manager Lalith De Silva, womanizer, shames the Nation

"Sadly, my client did not receive the support she should have got from the airline. They were merely trying to brush this incident the carpet." - Advocate

Lalith De Silva, the former SriLankan Airlines Regional Manager was convicted by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court of New Delhi earlier today, when he had insulted the modesty of a fellow Indian female staff member of the airline in his office room, during the period he was stationed by the national carrier in New Delhi earlier in 2009.

Judge Dev Saroha read out his verdict via an online platform indicating that the national carrier's Regional Manager De Silva had been in violation of the Indian Penal Code 509.

The Indian Penal Code 509 reads “Word, Gesture or Act intended to insult the modesty of woman - Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and also with fine”.

Lalith De Silva who was in Sri Lanka was also connected online when the verdict was given. His sentencing is scheduled to be held on the 17th of November 2020, which could see him serving up to three years in jail.

The incident which happened on the 8th of October 2009 was first heard in court in 2014.

The complainant who had been working for the airline for 12 years was subsequently transferred by the accused Lalith De Silva away from her hometown Delhi to another SriLankan Airlines office in Kochi.

A second case filed against SriLankan Airlines is currently ongoing due their failure to take necessary action when this incident was reported.

The complainant's Lawyer Ajay Verma speaking to local media said " Sadly, my client did not receive the support she should have got from the airline. They were merely trying to brush this incident the carpet."







