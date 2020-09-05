Transnational Justice Expert Sooka and her ITJPSL apologise to Sri Lanka Army Officer

Brigadier Ravindra Dias had sent a letter of demand to Ms. Yasmin Sooka and ITJPSL

Brigadier’s life was at a risk that would otherwise be faced by General Salley

Demanded a sum of Rs. 5,000,000/- from Ms. Yasmin Sooka and/or ITJPSL





South African origins Transnational expert Ms. Yasmin Sooka who is heading the International Truth and Justice Project Sri Lanka (ITJPSL) has reportedly apologised to Brigadier Ravindra Dias of the Sri Lanka Army for wrongfully using his picture to portray the same as that of Major General Suresh Salley, incumbent Director of Sri Lanka State Intelligence Service.













Brigadier Ravindra Dias through his Attorney at Law Nilanga Perera, has sent a letter of demand dated 06/07/2020 to Ms. Yasmin Sooka and ITJPSL for wrongfully using his picture. The letter of demand claimed that using Brigadier Ravindra Dias’ picture and portraying the same as that of Major General Salley’s, had put the Brigadier’s life at risk that would otherwise be faced by General Salley in his official capacity as Sri Lanka’s premier Intelligence officer and further demanded a sum of Rs. 5,000,000/- from Ms. Yasmin Sooka and/or ITJPSL.





It is now reported that Ms. Yasmin Sooka on the advice of her Attorneys has since apologised to Brigadier Ravindra Dias, for wrongfully using his picture and issued a public apology and a statement of correction.





Major General Salley, too issued a letter of demand earlier in June, 2020 to Ms. Yasmin Sooka and ITJPSL for causing defamatory damages to his character. The said dispute is reportedly headed for litigation.























