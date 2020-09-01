Video: Sri Lanka is Turkey’s reliable friend

On this episode of The New Normal, Nilantha Ilangamuwa sat with the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Sri Lanka. She has detailed in this interview about the cordial diplomatic relationship between Sri Lanka and Turkey as well as the prevailing situation in Turkey.









Ambassador R. Demet Şekercioğlu was born in 1969 in Bonn, Germany. She graduated from the Department of Economics of the Faculty of Political Sciences, Ankara University in 1995. After joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey in 1995, she assumed duties at the Turkish Embassy in Rabat, Brussels, Kuwait and Islamabad as well as at the Turkish General Consulate in Lyon throughout her professional career. She served in the Directorate General of Consular Affairs, Europe and lately South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey. She was appointed as the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and assumed her duties in Colombo in January 2020.



