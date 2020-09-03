White, Black, Brown - Colours for US Presidential Election

The ground reality seems to be that the US Presidential election campaign is losing the sense of direction , with “racism” becoming a point of focus rather than economic and foreign policy of the US government.





by N.S.Venkataraman





U S A is one country where people from all over the world have migrated over the years and have become U S citizens. Therefore, it is inevitable that citizens of the USA have different colours like white, brown , black and yellow, which should be a matter of pride for the USA and not a subject of conflict.













Certainly, the USA now remains a “universal country”, unlike other countries in the world, which predominantly consist of native population. Perhaps, Canada is the only other country which may also pride itself as a “universal country” due to the migrant population, who have descended on Canada from various parts of the world.





All said and done, the USA is one of the most tolerant countries in the world, where people of multiple colour mingle with each other and readily accept one another. While there could be some “white supremacists” or “black extremists” in the USA , they are minuscule in number and a very large section of the US population do not approve of them. Such people get publicity mainly due to the media , which always seem to relish in highlighting the negatives rather than the positives.





It can be readily seen that even in other countries where people belonging to the single race live, there are differences between them due to various reasons and perhaps, there is no country in the world where differences between people do not exist.





The very fact that people from different races from all over the world are eager to go to USA as migrants and eager to become US citizens is not only due to the fact that US is a rich country offering lot of opportunities and enormous freedom to individuals but also due to the fact that USA is a very tolerant country, where people belonging to different religions have their own places of worship and live cherishing their values.





In such circumstances, it is unfortunate that race and colour of US citizens appear to have become the central theme in the US Presidential campaign, for both the parties.





The Vice Presidential nominee of the Democratic party has highlighted her racial background , by speaking about her Indian mother and Jamaican father and similarly , an important lady speaker of Republican party , spoke eloquently about the fact that her mother was wearing a saree and her father was having a turban.





In a Presidential election campaign , why should the principal lady speakers of both the parties stress about their lineage ?





One cannot but notice that there has been a spurt in violence before the present Presidential election, with the so called black white conflict becoming the biggest topic for discussions in the media and amongst the politicians. Certainly, no responsible and discerning US citizen would like this trend.





What is even more unfortunate is the mischievous propaganda that President Trump favours the whites and not the blacks , for which there is no evidence. He has repeatedly said that in all such cases of conflicts, one should note that there are very fine people amongst the blacks as well as the whites. Why is this statement of President Trump not being given the importance that it is due in the feverish election campaign ?





Again, when President Trump declared his America First Policy, it has been interpreted as an anti migrant approach and a chauvinistic attitude. The fact is that there are a considerable number of migrants in the USA who are unaccounted for and illegal migrants. In such circumstances, check and control on the entry of migrants in the USA is necessary and appropriate. It is necessary that the US President should be concerned about this situation.





With joblessness becoming a serious issue in the USA, President Trump has been stating that the jobs should preferably go to US citizens and not to the people from other parts of the world , who seek visa to enter the USA to take up jobs. This need not be interpreted as anti migrant policy. On the other hand, it should be deemed to be pro American policy.





The ground reality seems to be that the US Presidential election campaign is losing the sense of direction , with “racism” becoming a point of focus rather than economic and foreign policy of the US government.





The politicians in USA belonging to Republican and Democratic party obviously seem to be short sighted and are doing great harm to the harmonious relation prevailing between US citizens for so many decades.For the sake of winning the Presidential election and scoring point over each other ,they are whipping up passion and both the parties are talking about the so called racial conflicts. This is a dangerous trend that could harm the long term social stability of the USA.





If at all one could see a racial issue, it is at negligible level and should be better ignored for the sake of long term stability of the USA.





It would be a good and patriotic gesture , if the leaders of Democratic and Republican party come to an agreement that they would not talk about the so called racial issues in the USA in the ongoing election campaign.



