Good That USA Will Not Have Second Presidential Debate

by N.S.Venkataraman

In these days of unhappy times in the USA, it is good to know that the second Presidential debate has been cancelled . This is the best news that has come out of the USA in the last few months.

On the one hand, we hear news about US scientists getting Nobel Prize for achievement in the field of science and technology year after year. . Everyone around the world knows that the US has made spectacular achievements in several fields , which has enabled it to become a global superpower. Certainly, it is not without reason that the US has achieved such enviable status.

There are several plus points in the USA which are obvious and this is why there are many aspiring migrants from all over the world who want to migrate to the USA and target to become US citizens. The personal freedom and the ready acceptance of migrants from all over the world in a smooth manner and giving them their due positions and status in accordance with their capabilities and merits , is the unique feature of US society, which is almost unparalleled in the world now, when compared to several other countries.

Of course, the gun culture and consequent shooting incidents and black white conflicts are taking place . But, they have been blown out of proportion because they have happened in the USA, which is widely thought to be a well advanced country with lofty governance standards. Such unhappy incidents happen in all the countries in the world, which are not widely reported or news suppressed or none take notice of it at all. . But, when it happens in the USA, it becomes a subject of discussions and media debate ; not only in the USA but in all parts of the world.

While the basic features of the USA are healthy and remain strong and intact, the recent Presidential campaign has become toxic and has created misgivings amongst the world community , as to whether the USA as a country has been over rated with regard to it’s civilization and mutual respect amongst people.

It appears that there is a crisis of confidence now developing amongst citizens in the USA itself now. The severe impact of COVID19 and the death of thousands of people have shaken the confidence of the US citizens about the reach of medical science in the USA and the capability of the US administration in controlling the epidemic and keeping the loss to the minimum. The people do recognize that the COVID 19 has caught the USA by surprise and the medical researchers in the USA unprepared and administration in the USA, both at the Federal level and the State level thoroughly confused as to how to react to the extremely hard and difficult situation. People do realize that the intensity of COVOD 19 has reached extreme level due to the want of suitable vaccines to treat the virus and at the heart of hearts, many people seem to think that no US administration could have handled the situation better in the given situation. Though some critics say that Trump administration has reacted to the crisis late, there is no clear evidence that such early reaction could have minimized the problem

Unfortunately, for whatever reasons, President Trump appears to have emerged as a much maligned person by sections of powerful media in the USA and they have been mostly highlighting only his negative aspects and not the positives. They have caused doubts not only about Trump’s administration but about the personality of Trump himself, frequently questioning even his mental balance.

As the US President represents the face of USA for the world, constant ridiculing and insulting the US President by media, critics and cartoonists in USA have tarnished the image of USA around the world to some extent and those criticizing President Trump in such harsh terms with least respect for his position do not seem to realize the harm that they are doing to the image of USA in the world.

In such a situation, the first Presidential debate watched by millions of people not only in the USA but all over the world with great interest and curiosity, went like a slanging match, unbecoming of the present US President and the other person aspiring to become US President. Most people have started wondering as to whether it is all the standard and thought process of the Presidential candidates in the USA, which appears to be a model practiced in least developed countries.

Now that the US President himself has suffered from the COVID 19 attack and the second Presidential debate has been cancelled, people , politicians and media in the USA , get some breathing time to look back and ahead about the ongoing and perhaps, developing political culture in the USA , which brings credit to none.

All the well wishers of the USA around the world now have a sigh of relief that the second Presidential debate would not take place and the critics and sworn enemies of the USA around the world would feel disappointed that they have lost another opportunity to ridicule the U S A.