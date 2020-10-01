Listless US Presidential Debate

Header Ads

October 01, 2020 ,

by N.S.Venkataraman

First round of  the U S Presidential debate is now over, which must have been  viewed on television by millions of people around the world.  People across the nations would have  viewed  the debate , since the US is an important country and the quality and competence of  the U S President do matter for world affairs,  whether towards peace or conflict.  While  the voters in the USA exercise their franchise in favour of one candidate or the other, the  U S President matters  to the entire world.



As usual, many  people ,apart from journalists , would be  discussing  who won the debate and who lost.  Many  surveys  would be carried out to ascertain what people think on the debate and whom they would support.   Some would say Trump , some would say Biden and the result of the online opinion survey would be interpreted by the journalists , depending upon their own perspectives  and prejudices.

While  the Presidential debates during the earlier elections for U S President  were not known to be of  scholarly standards , the present first round of debate appears to mark a new low standard.  The Presidential aspirant Biden brought down the standards of the debate by calling  Trump  a liar  and saying that he was bluffing,  Trump was little better, though he also unnecessarily and mischievously  made reference to Biden’s son .

What most of the viewers of the debate would have felt is that whatever has been said now in the debate has been said several times before during the last few weeks and nothing  interesting was brought into focus.

Ultimately, what would stand out in the debate is  Biden calling Trump  a liar and many people would be wondering whether this could be  the language  that is normally made by a street urchin and not a  President aspirant. 

The anchor who conducted the debate did not do any better, as he gave an impression that he was critically questioning  Trump much more than Biden., so much for the objective and independent outlook of the journalists. One cannot but note the fact that the anchor did not caution Biden not to use such terms as a liar.

There was much cross talk , interruptions  by both the candidates , which  made one think that the debate was no better than what we  sometimes see in acrimonious TV debates , where  one debater  would not respect the other one . Should those aspiring  to become U S President reflect such standards?

What is surprising is that the queries raised by the anchor were very ordinary and he too has not done his homework properly.  For example, while raising  a query about COVID 19, much more interesting questions  could have been raised by the anchor , which both the candidates would have struggled to answer.   For example, the origin of  the virus  and Trump’s criticism of  W H O  should have been questioned , which would not be comfortable for Trump to answer. In the same way, Biden should have been asked as to how he would have handled the COVID 19 crisis  better,when the cause and effect of COVID 19 and vaccine for treating COVID 19 is still not clear.

It was surprising that Trump brought India’s name in the debate by stating  that COVID 19 figures from India are not correct.  On the other hand , it would have been appropriate if he would have mentioned  the veracity of figures from China. 

The ultimate impression that viewers of debate across the world would have gained  is whether only so much talent is available in USA for the choice of the next President.

One only hopes that  the second  round of debate would be more productive with all the three entities namely Trump, Biden and anchor doing  better  homework and coming  out with probing questions and  intelligent answers.

The candidates  should ensure that abuses should be avoided. Sarcasm  with a tinge of humour are necessary in such debates, which is possible only if the contesting candidates and the anchor have the   debating talent to emphasise their points with humour and impact.

