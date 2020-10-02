New MI6 Spymaster: Richard Moore Is ‘C’

Born in Tripoli, Libya in 1963, and fluent in the Turkish language, Richard Moore CMG, has been appointed the new Chief of MI6, this following the departure of Sir B Alex Younger. The vastly experienced and travelled 30-year career diplomat and intelligence man, who studied at Oxford University and Harvard, had previously held director roles in MI6 after joining the Service in 1987. Much of his work was conducted at MI6’s overseas stations. He departed the Service in 2010, seeking a more balanced occupation in the Foreign Office.

Richard Moore, on credentials day at Ataturk’s ( Turkey) mausoleum with his wife, Maggie

Moore, 57, was one of several candidates (male and female) in running for the position, the favourite being Tom Hurd, a senior Home Office official and former Director-General of the Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism. In May 2020, Hurd was chosen to head the Joint Biosecurity Centre by Eton friend Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Two years ago there was much discussion the post would be assumed by a female for the very first time. The name of one candidate was constantly spoken about in the corridors of MI6 - “a firm favourite for Chief,” Eye Spy was told. She reportedly headed a network of MI6 officers and agents and was honoured by HM The Queen for her work. For obvious security reasons her name cannot be published. Two other females were also referenced by inside sources. The vastly experienced political players Dame Karen Pierce and Madeleine Alessandri. In February 2020, Alessandri was appointed Permanent Secretary at the Northern Ireland Office, and Pierce as UK Ambassador to the United States, thus ruling both women out of contention for MI6 Chief.

THE TRAVELLING MAN

Moore served as Deputy National Security Advisor in the Cabinet Office, and British Ambassador to Turkey from 2014 to 2017. He also served (diplomatic/intelligence) and operated in Vietnam, Malaysia and Pakistan. At the time of his appointment to lead MI6, he held the post of Director General for Political Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). FCO are the political overseers and financiers of MI6. One interesting fact relating to Moore was revealed freely by himself when he was appointed ambassador to Turkey. In Ankara, he told a news editor that he was the grandson of Jack Buckley, an IRA member based in Cork, Ireland, who joined the group at the onset of the uprising against the British. “My grandfather fought against the British Government in the separatist Republican Army between 1916 and 1922,” Moore said. “He received a medal from the Irish President. Now I am the ambassador of the British Government.”

After announcing Moore’s appointment, and noting his previous role in MI6, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am delighted to appoint Richard as the next Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service. He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the UK.” Downing Street Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill also added his congratulations: “Richard’s experience in the intelligence field will prove vital in pursuing national interests overseas and protecting the UK from emerging foreign threats. I’m confident Richard will be an excellent Chief, who will embody the values of the Service and act as a fine role model to SIS staff.” Departing Chief, Sir Alex Younger, whose extended tenure made him the longest serving Chief for half a century, welcomed Moore’s appointment and return to MI6, describing him as a “highly accomplished intelligence officer.” John Sawers, who served as ‘C’ for five years between 2009 and 2014, said: “Mr Moore has the perfect blend of experience... running intelligence operations. He knows how intelligence is produced and how best to protect national security.” Sawers called Moore “calm, engaging, thoughtful and courageous.” Mr Moore, who is married with two children said: “I am honoured to be asked to return to lead my Service. SIS plays a vital role with MI5 and GCHQ in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS.”





As for Sir Alex, who edged the Service a little more out of the shadows, Dominic Raab praised him for his astute leadership after guiding MI6 through a time of “increased and more diverse threats.”

HUMOUROUS AND SERIOUS

As Ambassador to Turkey, Moore played a key role in advocating Britain take a tough stance against those who plotted to bring down Turkey’s President Recept Tayyip Erdogan in the 2016 coup de’etat. Also whilst serving in Turkey, a newspaper accused a British agent of a bomb explosion initially attributed to ISIS. Alongside the story was a picture of Daniel Craig playing Bond. Asked by a Twitter user if he was going to respond, Moore tweeted: ‘No I don’t think so. Someone tell them James Bond is fiction...’ And in a reflection of changing times in the intelligence world, Mr Moore’s Twitter account at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, did not appear to impact on the decision to appoint him. Indeed, he ‘liked’ a posting made by a Twitter user who wrote: ‘The name’s Moore... Richard Moore’. This, a reference of course to Roger Moore who played fictional MI6 officer James Bond in the 007 franchise. All this is suggestive that the new Chief has a sense of humour, but it’s doubtful he will continue to use the media platform in future months.

CHANGING TIMES

The corridors of Whitehall’s diplomatic and security offices and British Intelligence are inextricably linked. This was part evidenced by the diplomatic backgrounds of a number of leading contenders to the post of Chief of Service. Mr Moore’s appointment comes at a time of much change at the highest echelons of British Intelligence. Ken McCallum recently took up his post as MI5 Director-General, and GCHQ’s fledgling, but powerful National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will soon have a new leader in the person of Lindy Cameron. She is an international development official skilled in post-conflict reconstruction.

Courtesy: Eye Spy



