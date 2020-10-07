Pandemic Alert and Fatigue

Doctors and Medical Experts in Sri Lanka and around the world beware, as according to Dr. Paul Marik, that giving an expensive drug like “Remdesvir” is not only a waste of money but is no medicine.

by Victor Cherubim

What began in March 2020 in our world as a health emergency is today a calamity on my fronts, not only in our life and our lifestyle. It now reaches the groin and deep into our psyche, let alone our economy and our future wellbeing. We cannot borrow our way out to shore up our economy, neither are we able to save lives.

We all remember the saying: “Hands, Face and Space,” the three things which must be observed meticulously if we are to save our human race.

The timing of the treatment according to Dr.Paul Marik

COVID-19 is a very fast moving and strange virus. The general science according to researchers like Dr. Paul Marik of Maths + Protocol, East Virginia Medical School, USA is that in the absence of a vaccine, the right medication at the right time has not been followed with many cases of patients put too early on ventilators, which is a viscous cycle, which makes them actually worse.

His thesis is that everything must be linked to the stages of the syndrome as there is so much misinformation and mixed messaging causing panic and anxiety.

Critical Care Management Protocol

His protocol includes the use of grade IV Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) at the very start to reduce anti-inflammation, antioxidant immune enhancing anti-viral properties.He is of opinion that everyone should take Vitamin C and Vitamin D as a prophylactic well in advance of any symptoms.

Stages of the COVID-19 Syndrome

First, we get fever which could last up to 6 days. The recommended medication is hydro chloroquine, which is the normal drug given for malaria fever.

Then it is followed by cough lasting anytime up to 9 days, which is treated with azithromycin, at each stage of the disease from mild to acute syndrome.

Then there is shortage of breath anything over this period. At this stage, the virus is replicating in very great numbers causing “dyspnoea” and then needing ICU admission before the 12thday.

Before this stage he recommends the use of “Remdesvir”, melatonin and steroids(methylprednisolone) at ARDS syndrome which is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Job done by the virus

If this diagnosis and medication at the right time, with the right drug, with the right dosage is missed, he seems to say the fight to save life is over as by this stage the virus has caused replication by the trillions and its job is done in the lungs dislodging all the dead cells. No medication or incubation can save life when this stage is reached.

The above is one medical view by a pulmonary scientist.

What are the body’s weakest links?

No two people on earth are alike, not only medicsbut astrologers also say. But scientific research has traced in the past 8 months that there are common features in our make up that the Coronavirus finds as its weakest link to attack.

First and foremost, is our BMI (Body Mass Index) or a simpler word “Obesity” aggravates the spread of the virus.

Secondly, Diabetes is next in line of attack.

Thirdly, anyone with a premedicated syndrome is an easy prey for attack, because COVID-19 thrives like a parasite.

Medical Opinion in Sri Lanka

It is not an astrological forecast but many doctors in Sri Lanka giving interviews of TV, speak of the dangers of the “pandemonic fatigue”. People are slowly but steadily waking up to realise that a negative PCR test does not exclude contracting COVID-19.You may be tested for COVID-19 one day and it may be negative, while on the very next day you may be tested again and be positive.

Every precaution is necessary not only short term, but as some doctors maintain it is a marathon and not a sprint. The longer it lasts the more we will learn of its effects,

We have doctors who say that it is still necessary at all costs to wear a mask in crowded locations. That it is more effective than even a vaccine is not in doubt

Besides, the drug, “Remdesvir” which has been used on President Trump of USA and President Bolsonaro is no silver bullet, that “Dexamethasone” prescribed to control mortality, we now know that both these drugs were administered to patients at the right time, at the right dosage but like all drugs they leave a trace in the body.

These and other drugs cannot control the dead virus load of debris left after the COVID-19 attack, if not given to patients at the right time.

The virus debris that spews into the lungs after COVID-19 has done its job is unmeasurable. The wrong drug, at the wrong time, at the wrong dosage is a wasted treatment.

Doctors and Medical Experts in Sri Lanka and around the world beware, as according to Dr. Paul Marik, that giving an expensive drug like “Remdesvir” is not only a waste of money but is no medicine.

Putting Coronavirus patients at the wrong time on Ventilators, actually makes their conditions worse, as the incubation at that stage helps proliferate the virus debris which may cause early mortality. We are told by learned medics that very high levels of oxygen damage the cell structure in the lungs.

All the above was learned after listening attentively to Dr, Paul Marik recently being interviewed by Dr.S. Mobeen on US TV channel. My courtesies to both doctors for their elucidation.