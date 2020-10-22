Sri Lanka: 20A Passed with Majority

The second reading on the 20th Amendment to the constitution of Sri Lanka has passed with a majority where 165 house members voted in favour while 56 house members have voted against the amendment.

Taking part in the second reading on the 20th Amendment, Minister of Justice Ali Sabry informed the House that a new Constitution will be brought within one year.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Parliamentarian who contested under SJB ticket, defended the Executive Presidency in his short speech within five minutes allocated by the government side. The Opposition accused the government of buying MPs to ensure the majority numbers to pass the amendment.











