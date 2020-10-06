Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage reiterated today that Sri Lanka cannot be a soccer ground for geo -political powers to play considering the strategic location of the country in the Indian- ocean.

"We cannot be a hosting play ground for such power struggle between geo political powers, at least we need to be a referee in the game," Prof Colombage noted while stressing that there is a need to adopt internationally accepted rules and regulations to the 'game'.





Participating in a book launch titled ‘Comprehensive Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region’, Secretary Prof Colombage indicated that the government is in the process of formulating a marine foreign policy based on the national interests.

Prof Colombage also stressed that geo-political powers have their own maritime policies and agendas with the special focus on Indian ocean whereas Sri Lanka does not have such a dedicated foreign policy even though the island is located in geo-politically and economically strategic location.

He also indicated that, while Sri Lanka is planning to formulate its own maritime policy, the island nation should not become a playground for geo-political powers to fight among them using the country as a tool.

The book edited by Dr Sithara Fernando, deals with the need to formulate a foreign policy with a special focus on the maritime security aspects considering the strategic location of the country while exploring competition among the geo-political powers for the influence on the island.

The book launch event was held at Kotelawala Defense University (KDU) today where Foreign Secretary Prof Colombage was the Chief Guest. The Vice Chancellor of the KDU Maj Gen M.P. Peiris also attended the event.

The book has six chapters on the topic of maritime security in the Indian ocean, contributed by well known researchers and academics. The book is a joint publication by KDU and Knowledge World Publishers, New Delhi.