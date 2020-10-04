Sri Lanka: Early Detection of COVID-19 Positive Patient at Brandix Facility in Minuwangoda

The following press statement issued by the Brandix Lanka Limited

Brandix has detected that an apparel worker in its manufacturing facility in Minuwangoda is COVID-19 positive. The rigorous protocol implemented across Brandix, and the immediate response and support received from the PHI and relevant health authorities of Sri Lanka enabled the early detection of the patient, ensuring her timely transfer to IDH for immediate treatment and mitigation of any further spread of the virus.

We continue to assist the relevant authorities, seeking their counsel and extending our utmost co-operation throughout the process. All necessary measures to ensure complete containment of the virus have been implemented with immediate effect, including the rigorous disinfection of the affected work site. The 45 other workers of the facility that had come into contact with the patient have been quarantined immediately with their families and will undergo PCR testing for further measure.

We are grateful to the relevant authorities for their speedy response and the continued support extended during this time. We will continue to practice our stringent measures in consultation with the health authorities, keeping the safety and well-being of our employees and their communities as our utmost priority.