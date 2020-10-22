Sri Lanka: Grilled MP Rishad attends Parliament wearing PPE ( Video)

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently in remand custody, was brought to Parliament this morning (22) to participate in the second day of the debate on the 20th Amendment.





The MP was brought to Parliament by a Prison Bus and was wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Parliament's Department of Communications stated that the MP has been allocated a special seat inside the Chamber.

Mr Bathiudeen was brought to Parliament after the Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms informed the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine yesterday to take steps to allow the Vanni District MP participate in Parliament sessions. The letter was sent after the Committee on Parliamentary Business decided that the MP should be allowed to attend Parliament sittings.

