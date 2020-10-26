Sri Lanka: Prison Diary – III

Getting used to life in cell, thinking of karma and performing yoga

by Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne

The third day in Prison. I had got used to the prison routine. I would wake up 4.30 am, when the Jumma Mosque’s call to prayer begins , perform my ablutions, get into my PT kit and start reading and writing until 6.00am, when the door of cells opened. This process is known as the open-up. The closing of cells at 6.30pm is called the lock-up. I started reading the book by General Prevez Musharraf, In the line of Fire. The first two chapters explain how he twice escaped possible death when his motorcade came under terrorist attacks and how, as a small child, he moved from Delhi to Karachi during the partition of India, in 1947. I have a special liking for General Musharraf as he has a Special Forces background.





I cleaned my cell between 6.00am and 6.30am. The floor was shining after two days of mopping. Prison Guard Kumara, who had served in the Navy for 12 years as an electrical and electronic branch sailor before leaving to join the Prisons Department, was very helpful and arranged my morning cup of tea from the canteen at 6.30 every morning.

Then, began my workout routine. The corridor in front of my cell was long enough for me to run 25 steps. I kept jogging up and down like a caged lion for the next half an hour, followed by floor exercises and yoga. I started yoga exercises with ‘Wajrasanya’ and finish with ‘Bugenshasanaya’. I was happy to perform ‘Wajroh Muditha’. There was no mobile phone to disturb me!

I am happy that before going home after his three-day turn, Prison Guard Madushanka gave me the best compliment I have received so far: “Sir, you sleep very well. You are snoring the whole night! Was I sleeping that well on the prison floor? The credit for that should go to the Sri Lanka Navy for training me to sleep anywhere, anytime.

Two Buddhist monks, the Chief Incumbent of Sunethradevi Pirivena and Uduwe Dhammaloka Theras visited me. They brought me books on meditation and blessed me for early release from the remand prison. I met my classmate, P. G. Nimalasiri, the owner of PG Martins. I met our dear ‘Marty’ near the Chief Jailer’s office. Marty has a special pass to enter the Welikada Prison; he has his vocational training centre in the Welikada Prison. He trains prisoners on leather goods production. These prisoners will know how to make leather products when they are released. I told Marty that I was fine and to tell that to my classmates of Royal College class of 80, who were worrying bout me. I wish there would be more of such projects inside the prison by our kind business leaders.

The prison doctor visited me around 2.00pm. He kindly inquired after my health. I told him that I was fit as ever! Other than major injuries I have suffered in action and due to para Jumping and playing rugby, I am basically a fit person. I hardly reported sick during my entire service career. The prison doctor was very impressed because most of the so-called VIP inmates had themselves admitted to the Prison hospital, which is much more comfortable than a cell. I was not that desperate to report sick!

Anyway, I informed the good doctor that there was a possibility of a dengue outbreak due to the rain and also mosquitoes in the prison. He immediately arranged for fumigation. I was very lucky that I had South Korean-made mosquito repellent spray my brother had sent me. It was very effective, but instructions were in Korean on that plastic bottle. I could not read Korean, but I must say, it was very effective.

As the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), I was in-charge of the dengue eradication operation. We regularly cleaned canals, waterways and gardens with the help of our troops. The Health Ministry officials assisted us in detecting possible mosquito breeding sites, but we never went inside the Welikada Prison, which is a very large area in the centre of Colombo.

Three prison welfare officers came to see me in the evening. One of them was a student of our batchmate, music legend Chandimal Fernando, who had sent a message to me through him. This welfare officer taught music to prisoners. He required musica l instruments and support. I told him that I would get the support of the three services.

It was around 6.00pm. My dinner came in a tiffin-carrier all the way from home. It was lock-up time now. The guards started locking the cells and another two took the roll-call. Kitty and I would be locked up till the following morning.

Even though I spent a few more days in remand prison, I will end my note at this point. My message to you is very simple and clear. President John F Kennedy, the youngest elected President of the United States, who had commanded PT boats in the US Pacific theatre during World War II, in his 17-minute inauguration address to nation, had this to say: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” I, like all other members of the military, ask this myself every day. You also should ask yourself the same.

Do not worry about what happens to you. Do not think too much. Carry on with your life. Look after your loved ones. The karma we carry from previous births will determine your destiny. Do good and help others as much as you can. Be happy in any situation!

Endnote

You may not be as lucky as I am to go to Prison, but you can visit, ‘Experience Cell’, in Fort Hammenhiel in Karainagar, maintained by the Sri Lanka Navy. You have to spend USD 100 a day to experience what it is like to be in prison. The cell you are going to use in Fort Hammenhiel is a historical one, where JVP leader Rohana Wijeweera and other JVP seniors such as Lionel Bopage, Upatissa Gamanayake were also kept there in 1971. This is the only place, where you see original handwriting of Wijeweera. Google ‘Fort Hammenhiel’ for more details. You are getting a prison uniform in Fort Hammenhiel. Food will be served on metal plates and water in metal cups just like in prison. You have to use common bathroom and toilets with squatting pans! You are detailed for hard labour and drill every day by a in Karaindrill instructor and PTI at Parade Square of the Fort. The lock-up is at 1830 hrs and the open-up at 0600 hrs. A reduction of five kilos of your weight within one week is assured.

(The writer, Retired from Sri Lanka Navy and Former Chief of Defence Staff )