US FBI video warns of Chinese espionage

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a video to raise awareness of China's intelligence threats on social media.

The 26-minute movie, "The Nevernight Connection," is loosely based on the case of former CIA officer Kevin Mallory. Last year, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for spying for China.

Mallory was contacted by Chinese intelligence through a professional networking site. He met his handler in Shanghai in 2017 and received cash in return for classified information.

A notice at the end of the video states: "China's intelligence services have targeted thousands of individuals in the US and other Western nations for recruitment using social networking platforms. Those targeted include current and former government officials, business persons, academics, and researchers -- anyone with access to information they want."

It ends with a warning: "The threat is real. Think before you link."

The video is part of an FBI campaign to crack down on Chinese espionage activities.

In recent years, the FBI has arrested a former CIA official and a former Defense Department employee for passing secrets to China. The FBI has also warned that Chinese spies are targeting US businesses and universities.