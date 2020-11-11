A nice little earner for Big Pharma

The US drugmaker Pfizer and the German biotech firm BioNTech stand to bring in nearly $13bn in global sales from their coronavirus vaccine next year, which will be evenly split between the two companies, according to analysts at the US investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Pfizer’s half would be more than the US pharmaceutical group’s bestselling product, a pneumonia vaccine that generated $5.8bn last year.

Pfizer has agreed to supply 100m doses to the US at a price of $39 for a two-shot course, or $19.50 per dose, with the option to supply another 500m doses under new terms. The EU has ordered 200m doses while the UK has ordered 40m.

While other vaccine makers have pledged not to profit from their jabs during the pandemic, Pfizer has taken a different stance, treating it as a commercial opportunity.

The global poverty charity Oxfam said the vaccine would be “zero per cent effective to the people who can’t access or afford it”

Excerpt from the article published in Guardian UK